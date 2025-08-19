Outside of the four Grand Slam events, there are fewer bigger titles to win than those at the WTA 1000-level.

And, Iga Swiatek’s recent triumph at the Cincinnati Open has cemented her place as one of the most successful players in the format’s history.

Here, we look at the six players to have won the most WTA 1000/Tier 1 titles since the format was officially revamped and introduced in 1990.

=5) Iga Swiatek – 11

Swiatek’s Cincinnati Open title was her 11th at WTA 1000 level, ranking her joint-fifth in the all-time standings.

The Pole’s most successful WTA 1000 event is the Italian Open, where she is a three-time champion, while she is also a two-time 1000-level winner in Indian Wells and Doha.

Outside of Cincinnati, Swiatek has won further WTA 1000 titles in Beijing, Miami, and Madrid.

=5) Lindsay Davenport – 11

Now level with Swiatek is fellow former world No 1 Davenport, who herself was the winner of 11 WTA 1000/Tier 1 titles across her impressive career.

The US star won a staggering four titles at the Pan Pacific Open during her career, alongside a further four triumphs at the Zurich Open.

Davenport was also a two-time Indian Wells champion and triumphed at the Southern California Open in 2004.

4) Maria Sharapova – 14

Three titles ahead of both Swiatek and Davenport is Sharapova, whose five Grand Slam singles triumphs are accompanied by 14 WTA 1000/Tier 1 triumphs.

Much like Swiatek, Sharapova was a three-time Italian Open champion, with two titles won in both Indian Wells, Southern California, and at the Pan Pacific Open.

The former world No 1 was also a China Open, Madrid Open, Cincinnati Open, Qatar Open, and Zurich Open champion across her career.

3) Steffi Graf – 15

Graf won several Tier 1/WTA 1000-equivalent titles before 1990, though her haul post-1990 still ranks her third in the all-time format standings.

The tennis great won an impressive five titles at the German Open post-1990, alongside three Miami Open and two Canadian Open titles.

Graf was also a champion in Indian Wells, Philadelphia, Tokyo, Florida, and Charleston during her legendary career.

2) Martina Hingis – 17

Narrowly ahead of Graf is five-time Grand Slam singles champion Hingis, who won a staggering 17 WTA 1000/Tier 1 singles titles across her career.

The Swiss won a staggering five Pan Pacific Open titles in Tokyo, with two titles won in Charleston, Miami, Rome, and Canada at the peak of her powers.

Hingis also won further titles in Berlin, Zurich, Moscow and Miami.

1) Serena Williams – 23

Unsurprisingly, it is tennis legend Williams out in front, with a staggering 23 WTA 1000/Tier 1 titles won across her hugely successful career.

The American won a record eight Miami Open titles during her playing days, with four titles in Rome and three titles in Canada also to her name.

Williams was also a two-time champion in Indian Wells, Madrid, and Cincinnati, with further success in Charleston and Beijing bringing her haul up to 23.



