Aryna Sabalenka remains at No 1 in the WTA Rankings, but Iga Swiatek has upped the ante with her title run at the Cincinnati Open while there was also a big boost for Varvara Gracheva after her run to the quarter-final.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka has spent the past 44 weeks at the top of the rankings for an overall total of 52 weeks, which puts her 13th in the all-time list for most weeks at No 1 with Simona Halep ahead of her on 64 weeks.

The Belarusian will remain there until after the US Open, but Swiatek has managed to close the gap following her recent title successes.

The Pole was overtaken by Sabalenka at No 1 in October last year and, after struggling during the clay-court season, she slumped to as low as No 8 in the rankings. However, she then won her maiden Wimbledon crown to return to No 3 with Coco Gauff also ahead of her.

The six-time Grand Slam winner followed it up with an 11th WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open to overtake Gauff.

Sabalenka retains a healthy 3,292-point lead over Swiatek with Gauff another 59 points adrift in third place, but the pressure will be on after US Open as the Belarusian will drop 2,000 points.

Swiatek can overtake after the tournament as she will drop 430 points, but Gauff is in a betterposition as she only has 230 points to defend. Of course, both would need Sabalenka to lose early.

There is only one other change in the top 10 with Cincinnati runner-up Jasmine Paolini moving up to No 8 and Amanda Anisimova down one place.

Paula Badosa was the biggest dropper in the top 20 as she is down four places to No 16 after withdrawing from the Ohio tournament due to a back injury.

Tennis News

How many points and how much prize money did Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini earn at Cincinnati Open?

The 5 strongest 2025 US Open mixed doubles pairings – ranked!

Former US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez started the event at No 26, but lost in the second round and now finds herself at 33, two places ahead of Emma Raducanu, who moved up four places after reaching the third round.

Fernandez’s 33rd place is good enough to be seeded at the US Open as there have been a couple of withdrawals from players ahead of her in the rankings while Raducanu looks set to just miss out.

2024 Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova has struggled with injury in recent months and her run to the third round as resulted in a 19-place jump to No 61, but she is not the highest riser.

That honour goes to Gracheva as the Frenchwoman came through qualifying and then upset 24th seed Sofia Kenin and 12th seed Karolina Muchova to reach the quarter-final before losing against Veronika Kudermetova.

She is up 20 places to No 83.

Elina Avanesyan is the biggest faller in the top 100 as she slipped 26 places to No 95.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,225 points

2. Iga Swiatek Poland – 7,933

3. Coco Gauff United States – 7,874

4. Jessica Pegula United States – 4,903

5. Mirra Andreeva – 4,733

6. Madison Keys United States – 4,699

7. Zheng Qinwen China – 4,433

8. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 4,116

9. Amanda Anisimova United States – 3,869

10. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 3,663

11. Emma Navarro United States – 3,095

12. Karolina Muchova Czech Republic – 2,838

13. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 2,834

14. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,786

15. Clara Tauson Denmark – 2,781

16. Paula Badosa Spain – 2,564

17. Daria Kasatkina Australia – 2,361

18. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 2,265

19. Luidmila Samsonova – 2,166

20. Beatriz Haddad Maia Brazil – 2,074