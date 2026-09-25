Grand Slam winning coach says he rejected the chance to coach Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has finally reached the promised land in 2026, but for a long time it looked like he might end his career as the best player to never win a Grand Slam.

The German star struggled to oust the big three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in his early playing career and by the time they retired Zverev was faced with an altogether different issue.

The emergence of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz completely changed the landscape of tennis and Zverev find himself one again outside the very best on the ATP Tour.

That has now changed and he’s done so with the familiar team of his father and brother, Alexander Zverev Sr. and Mischa Sverev.

It did not look like he would continue with that team at one point, however, as he was actively looking for an esteemed coach to work with.

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The star had a brief stint with Juan Carlos Ferrero and there was rumours he was set to begin working with Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, a few years back.

According to the legendary Spanish coach, he actually rejected the chance to work with the now two-time Grand Slam champion.

Speaking to Spanish media, Nadal said: “Zverev asked me to coach him, and I told him it wasn’t a matter of changing coaches but of character, and that if he did that, he would achieve the success he deserves.”

Nadal worked with his nephew for much of his career, which brought several major titles. After that, he also worked with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“For me it’s a wonderful thing to work with a guy like Felix, first a very educated player, a player that can become one of the best players in the world and become a champion in big tournaments,” said Nadal in 2021 ahead of his working relationship with the Canadian.

“I could not work with someone unless they are respectful, and have good values because I had the luck to work all my life with a kid that was very respectful and gave a very good image wherever he went. Now I have the possibility to work with a guy who believes in the same, to improve, work hard every day.”

The Spanish coach did not work full-time with Auger-Aliassime and their partnership ended 2024, with the Canadian winning five ATP Tour finals in that time.

As for the Zverev and Nadal working relationship, who knows if he would have gone on to win a Grand Slam title under the tutelage of the coach.