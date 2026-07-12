Jannik Sinner feels that the race for the No 1 ranking is heating up despite beating Alexander Zverev in four sets in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

After dispatching Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals in straight sets, the Italian was the favourite to beat the German for a 10th match in a row, this time on Centre Court.

But Zverev came out firing in the first set and took it on a tiebreak (9-7), with the 6ft 6in player really going after his forehand like never before. Indeed, Andre Agassi said, if you had never watched the 29-year-old, you would think his best shot was that wing and not the backhand.

However, Sinner is not world No 1 and a multi-slam winner for nothing. He took the second set tiebreak 7-2 and then won the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 for the fifth major of his career, and second at Wimbledon.

After the match, the 24-year-old was full of praise for the French Open champion and said that Zverev is coming for the No 1 ranking. Here is everything Sinner said on Centre Court following his final triumph.

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“Amazing. As Sascha did, I would like to start with you and your whole team and family. You reached one of your main goals by winning Grand Slams, and you made it happen in Paris,” he said.

“If you play like this, I’m very, very sure you’re going to have this one at home as well. Amazing, keep going. I know the goal for you is to become number one in the world. You’re very, very close, so we have to be very careful now! But congrats.

“We both started off very well, serving very fast. We prepared in the best possible way, me and my team, so I have to thank the whole team. The support I get from the whole box. My mum, I see her. She left the stadium a couple of times. Being a player, it’s not easy, but at the same time, it has been an amazing final once again.

“It always takes two players and me and Sascha we try and give everything we have. I’m very happy about the win but I’m also very happy that we both played. There is no better place, honestly, to play tennis. Standing here, you can feel the nerves on Sunday morning waking up.

“This is a very, very special day and you never know how many times you can come back on Sunday. I never take things for granted playing in front of very very special people throughout the whole couple of weeks, it has been amazing.

“Thanks for the support, you are always amazing to me and you gave me the most special feeling a tennis player can feel. Thank you so much. And last thing I would like to add, it’s been a couple of very warm days. It’s amazing.

“I would love to thank all the ball kids and ball boys for everything. You make our lives on court as simple as possible. Thank you, thank the whole organisation behind the scenes. This is truly the most special tournament we have throughout the year.”

Wimbledon is over for another year but it won’t be forgotten for a while.

WHAT NEXT? Everything Alexander Zverev said after losing the Wimbledon final to Jannik Sinner