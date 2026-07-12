Jannik Sinner has won his second Wimbledon title after a 7-6(7), 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 win against Alexander Zverev in a compelling final on Centre Court.

The Italian was rocked onto the ropes by his German rival, who claimed the first set with an impressive performance in the opening tie-break of the match.

Sinner then bounced back with a convincing win in the second set tie-break and Zverev’s hopes then took a hit when he lost confidence after taking a tumble when he was at break point in the third set.

The match concluded with a gripping final game that swung one way and then the next before Sinner claimed the winning point.

It was his fifth Grand Slam title, his second at Wimbledon and his first of 2026 after a challenging year for the Italian.

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The Italian will now have the 2,000 ranking points he won from his victory against Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s Wimbledon final inked back onto his record, allowing him to extend his lead at the top of the world rankings.

There will be a significant chance in the rankings on Monday, with Wimbledon finalist leaping above Alcaraz and back into the No 2 position, allowing him to equal his career-high ranking.

But Zverev is a massive 4,970 ranking points behind Sinner, whose dominance at the top of the rankings will not threatened any time soon.

Sinner will notice a big pay increase on his winnings from his 2025 Wimbledon triumph, with the All England Club announcing a 20 per-cent increase in prize money for this year’s Championships.

This followed a high profile campaign led by world No 1’s Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka calling for a substantial increase in prize money in Grand Slam events.

Yet former British No 1 suggests the players’ have failed to understand the difference between profits generated by a tournament and turnover, as they are asking for 22 per-cent of all money rather than a bigger share of profits.

“I’m laughing this off,” said Rusedski on his podcast.

“Wimbledon is a business. You’re invited to come play. Most players don’t understand that the costs for the All England Club is a certain few hundred million to run the event and to do the TV, the upgrades, all these things.

“So they have a £100 million profit, £50 million of that goes to the LTA to build tennis in this country, the other £50 million basically goes to the players with prize money.

“They increased the prize money again. From my point of view, it’s a little bit ridiculous.

“I had this discussion actually with two of the top agents in the business, and both players have won Grand Slams.

“One agent was like, ‘My player is going to boycott,’ the other one, who has been around a little bit longer, said, ‘This is ridiculous, 15 minutes to the press?’ Do you want to alienate the press? What is this going to do?

“I think you need to educate the players. I retired in 2006, first-round prize money for me then was £10,000. I don’t think inflation has gone to £80,000 in 20 years.

“That’s nearly an 800% increase in prize money for a first-round loss. I kind of feel like, yes, players always want to get more money, but they have to be educated on how the system actually works.”

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