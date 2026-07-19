Ballkids are often overlooked for their excellence on the court, with the intense levels of training they go through to ensure they blend into the action, highlighting the level required to make it onto a show court at a big tournament.

There is a total of approximately 280 ball boys and girls from around 1400 applicants who work at Wimbledon each year, with approximately 180 are selected from about 1100 year 9 & 10 applicants and around 100 are chosen from about 280 ballboys/girls from previous years.

The average age is 15 years and the kids considered to be the best of the team are selected to work on the biggest matches of Centre and No.1 Courts.

The efficiency of their work is a sight to behold when you watch them in action at the biggest tournament of them all and while lines umpires are no longer required after the introduction of technology across most tournaments, ball kids are still a vital part of the tennis ecosystem.

With the Laver Cup coming to London once again in late September, ballkid training and selection have been taking place and Tennis365 were in attendance for one of the sessions staged at the Lawn Tennis Association’s HQ in west London.

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WHO WAS INVITED?

Aspiring ballkids were handed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be on court with some of the world’s best men’s tennis players at Laver Cup 2026 taking place at The O2 in London.

Anyone 12-16 years of age as of September 25, 2026 was eligible and trial sessions were held at the National Tennis Centre. Spots were limited to 200 kids per trial.

HOW IT WAS ORGANISED

Each tryout was run by a team of qualified tennis professionals who will assess the kids on vital ballkid skills including agility, coordination, balance, speed, endurance and teamwork.

Following each tryout, the evaluators reviewed their assessments and selected the top 18 kids (9 boys, 9 girls) to form the Laver Cup London ballkid team.

HIGH STANDARDS REQUIRED

The first thing that struck you when the trial started was the lofty standards set by some participants.

The ballkid hopefuls were required to test their skills with a series of drills, rolling the ball through targets and working in teams to identify who had the best hand-to-eye coordination.

The final drill saw the kids rolling the ball across the court, with the aim of ensuring the ball does not bounce before it reaches its destination and skids across the ground at a good pace.

Ballkid trials for the Laver Cup

CLEAR WINNERS

Several of the candidates at the trial stood out as they fizzed the ball across the hard courts at the NTC and collected it with an impressive efficiency.

Most of the candidates taking part were trying out as a ballkid for the first time, but others were clearly well-versed in what was required.

The efficiency of the experienced ball kids stood out as they collected the ball and jumped to their feet, with their hands swiftly moving behind their backs.

VERDICT

Earning your stripes as a ballkid at a top tier tennis event is no easy task.

The kids who were selected through the trial we attended were then required to attend several more practice sessions before they take to the court with some of the biggest names in men’s tennis at the end of September.

Next time you watch a tennis match, keep an eye out for the work put in by the ballkids because their efficiency and skill can only be admired.

The Laver Cup returns to The O2 in London for its ninth edition on September 25–27, 2026.

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