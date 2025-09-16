When Roger Federer and his long-time agent Tony Godsick came up with the idea of a team tennis event while he was still winning Grand Slam tournaments, he might not have imagined this plan would have exploded in the manner it has.

The Laver Cup returns for its ninth edition this week in San Francisco, with sell-out crowds and hugely lucrative hospitality packages making this a money-spinning event that has gathered momentum.

Initially, 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer admits he was unsure if the event could be slotted into the hectic tennis schedule, but the initial pessimism from many in the tennis world evaporated as Team World captain John McEnroe and Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg were high-profile leaders of the event.

Federer played in the initial editions of the Laver Cup and when he reflects on its origins, he does so with real pride.

“At the beginning, it was just an idea, talking and discussing on long car rides with my agent Tony,” said Federer.

“I was always talking about how little prize money the past generation was making and I was saying how I am forever grateful for what they have done for our generation of players, that we can play in massive stadiums, they are pretty much sold out, prize money is at an all-time high.

“How can we thank them and preserve that? Also, maybe create a weekend where we have the best time all together, it’s not two weeks like a grand slam, but make it high intensity.

“This was the idea of the Laver Cup. To pay tribute to the past generation, bring in the new generation and then morph it all together Ryder Cup style with a concept that would work over the weekend.

“The first year, you’re not sure how ticket sales are going to go and you don’t know how every player is going to play, how they’re going to embrace the format, but I thought was that they wouldn’t have to work that hard,” said the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

“I know it’s super intense but it’s just three days and it’s once a year so I just thought that could be a concept that could really resonate with everybody but that everybody would get so into it and be so pumped up and pleased about it. I mean, that is beyond my wildest expectations to be honest.”

When your name and legacy are a grand as Federer’s, most ventures you attach your name to have a good chance to turn to gold and that has been the story with so much of what this sporting icon has done in recent years.

His shareholding in On shoes is believed to be worth several hundred million dollars and he also has ongoing business deals with Uniqlo and Wilson that have carried over from his playing career.

Yet when he speaks about the Laver Cup, you get the impression it is a success story that means so much to him.

First of all, it gives him a chance to pay homage to his own hero, tennis great Rod Laver, while it has also served up some incredible memories for those who have taken part.

The most iconic moment came back in 2022, when Federer used the Laver Cup stage to play his final match as a professional, competing alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal in a double match.

The tears that flowed that night were shared among Federer fans around the world and he admits the thrill of playing in a team event adds to the joy for tennis players so used to taking on the sporting world on their own.

“Being in a team environment, I think for an individual athlete, like a tennis player is a great, great thing,” added Federer. “And that’s why I’ve always been a big team player. And for me, the Laver Cup is an amazing combination of all that.

“Being on the team with other heroes and being together, having dinner together, lunch together, talking tennis all day, and just feeding off one another, and hopefully leaving the Laver Cup motivated and inspired to go on and do great things and win every tournament you possibly can.

“I feel like the Laver Cup did that for me as well. It really gave me something to look forward to. And then also something to talk about after I had left it.

“I think for us individual athletes sometimes it’s tough, you know. When you win you’re alone on the courts, right? And it’s game, set and match and you win and you’re there all by yourself. You’d like to hug the whole crowd, but they’re tucked away.

“And that’s why I think winning in a team is a great thing and can release a lot of great emotions.”

Athletes often struggle to fill the void in their lives when they are not longer competing at the top level, but Federer is a shining example of a sporting giant who has found a way to stay relevant in tennis long after he has struck his final ball in anger.

