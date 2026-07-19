This has been a summer for high-profile tennis romance stories and the stories are being chronicled by some of the biggest names in the sport on their social media channels.

Nick Kyrgios is the latest tennis star to create waves after he confirmed he is dating a new girl, with her presence in Rio for his appearance in the UTS event in the city causing a stir.

Kirgios was in a high-profile relationship with Costeen Hatzi for over three years until they split in early 2025, with the Aussie maverick now confirming he is dating Melbourne-based partner Danai Stamati.

Observers have been quick to point out that Ms Hatzi and Ms Stamati look more than a little alike, with Stamati confirming they were a couple back in April with an Instagram post that had this message: “Happy birthday, handsome boy. Proud of you every day.”

Stamati has accompanied Kyrgios to Rio, as he makes a rare appearance on court in the dynamic UTS tournament hosted by Patrick Mouratoglou, who is a former coach of Serena Williams.

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Kyrgios’ latest romance is part of a summer of love in the tennis world, with British player Katie Boulter and Australian star Alex de Minaur cementing their long-running love story as they got married on the same day as the Wimbledon final was played.

US tennis player Tommy Paul has also been hearing wedding bells, as he tied the knot with partner Paige Lorenze earlier this month.

Several of Paul’s fellow tennis players were in attendance at the wedding, including Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, Ethan Quinn, John Isner, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson.

Paul and Lorenze confirmed they were in a relationship publicly in October 2022 and they were engaged last July.

There has also been romantic stories for the two world No 1’s in the game, with Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend Laila Hasanovic joining him in the players’ box at Wimbledon as he won the title for a second time earlier this month.

Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend Laila Hasanovic

Sinner and Hasanovic have been keen to keep their romance relatively private and neither have offered up too much comment in public on their relationship.

That is not the case for the top female player in the world, with Aryna Sabalenka eager to post images of her romance with Georgios Frangulis.

The couple have been in Frangulis Greek homeland in recent days and Sabalenka’s Instagram account has been loaded with images of their time together.

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There have also been rumours suggesting reigning US Open Carlos Alcaraz has a new girlfriend, after Catalan entrepreneur Claudia Canals was spotted on a luxury yacht with the Spanish tennis star earlier this month.

Claudia Canals is being romantically linked to Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has yet to confirm he is dating Canals, but everyone will be watching if he returns to action and his players’ box has an extra addition looking on.

READ MORE: ‘Tennis isn’t an open contest without Carlos Alcaraz – Jannik Sinner is simply too strong’