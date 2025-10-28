Jannik Sinner has ended speculation about his love life as he thanked his new girlfriend after winning his latest title so who is the new woman in the reigning Wimbledon champion’s life?

The four-time Grand Slam winner has been linked with several high-profile celebrities recently, but he confirmed his relationship status during the trophy presentation ceremony at the Vienna Open, saying: “My family, my girlfriend, my friends and even those watching at home. Thank you all so much for the support.”

Sinner had been linked with models Lara Leito and Brooks Nader in recent months, but they are both now out of the picture as Laila Hasanovic is the new woman in the Italian’s life.

Hasanovic was in attendance at the Wiener Stadthalle in Austria when the world No 2 defeated Alexander Zverev in three sets in the final.

So who is Laila Hasanovic?

The 24-year-old is Danish, although she has Bosnia and Herzegovinian roots, and started her modelling and influencer career at the age of 16 when she was part of a campaign for watch brand Daniel Wellington.

She was a finalist in the Miss Denmark 2019 contest, finishing in the top 10 as she represented the region of Greenland.

Hasanovic started dating Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher – son of all-time great Michael Schumacher – in 2023 and was often spotted in the paddock when the younger Schumacher took part in races.

But Mick deleted all posts of the couple of social media earlier in 2025 to all but confirm they have broken up and there were rumours as far back as June this year that Sinner and Hasanovic were together.

Jannik Sinner News

Jannik Sinner creates his ultimate tennis player: ft. Alcaraz, Djokovic, Federer & Nadal

Why Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner can demand ‘massive’ fees to play Saudi Arabian Masters: Andy Roddick

At that stage, the Italian insisted he was still single.

Earlier in October, Hasanovic had to deny rumours she was dating another tennis player and fellow Dane, Holger Rune, after she was spotted sitting next to the Rune’s mother, Aneke, during a match in Denmark.

“So I can’t even watch a regular game in my hometown without people starting dating rumours? Come on guys,” she wrote on Instagram.

But the Sinner rumours gathered pace when it was reported that the two were living together in Sinner’s apartment in Monte Carlo and often made trips to local shops.

Nicoletta Stampfl, the owner of the Santo Gelato pastry shop, told Italian media: “Our shop is right below their building. I really liked Laila. She is kind, just like Jannik. She is beautiful, she behaves and dresses very simply. In short, she is a very natural girl.”

And Sinner – who dated fellow player Anna Kalinskaya from 2024 until early 2025 – has now for the first time publicly acknowledged that he is in a relationship.

The pair are yet to share any pics of them together social media with Hasanovic sharing mostly images of her modelling campaigns while Sinner’s latest post was of his Vienna title run, writing: “This one feels very special Thank you all for the support ❤️ @erstebankopen.”

But they are following each other on Instagram with Sinner liking Hasanovic’s recent posts.