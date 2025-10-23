Seven of the eight places for the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh have been booked with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek the top two seeds for the year-end tournament.

There will once again be a lot of money on the spell at the lucrative $15.5m season-ending event in Riyadh as an undefeated champion will walk away with a cheque of $5.235 million.

The tournament will feature the eight highest-ranked players in the 2025 WTA Rankings Race To Riyadh and the top of two Sabalenka and Swiatek will be joined by Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys and Jasmine Paolini.

Either Mirra Andreeva or Elena Rybakina will be the eighth and final player to join the field as their fates will be decided at this week’s Pan Pacific Open.

Let’s take a look at how the seven women who have already qualified have performed ahead of the tournament.

2025 WTA Finals line-up

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,990 points in Rankings Race

W-L record: 59-11

Titles: 4

Current Ranking: 1

Prize money for year to date: $12,313,519

World No 1 Sabalenka is still searching for a maiden WTA Finals trophy, but she will be favourite to win this year’s title as she has been the dominant player on the WTA Tour.

The Belarusian appeared in three Grand Slam finals in 2025, but she won only one of them, the US Open, as she lost against Keys at the Australian Open and against Gauff at Roland Garros.

Sabalenka also won two WTA 1000 events – the Miami Open and the Madrid Open – and the WTA 500 Adelaide International while she was a runner-up at Indian Wells and Stuttgart.

The four-time Grand Slam winner is on course to finish as the year-end No 1 as she has a big points lead over her closest rival.

2. Iga Swiatek – 8,303 points

W-L record: 61-15

Titles: 3

Ranking: 2

Prize money for year to date: $9,417,532

Swiatek was written off by many as she had a poor clay-court season when compared to her usual high standards, failing not only to win any titles on her favourite surface, but also failed to reach a final.

But then it all clicked at Wimbledon as she won her maiden title at SW19 and took her Grand Slam tally to six before winning the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open and WTA 500 Korea Open.

The Pole is set to finish as the year-end No 2 for the second consecutive year.

3. Coco Gauff – 6,573 points

W-L record: 47-14

Titles: 2

Ranking: 3

Prize money for year to date: $7,274,845

The defending WTA Finals champion has endured a mixed season at Grand Slams as she reached the quarter-final at the Australian Open and beat Sabalenka in the final of the French Open, but then lost early at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Gauff, who also won the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open, remains the third-best player on the WTA Tour behind Sabalenka and Swiatek, but she is being challenged for the American No 1 ranking by Anisimova.

4. Amanda Anisimova – 5,897 points

W-L record: 45-16

Titles: 2

Ranking: 4

Prize money for year to date: $6,210,577

Following a couple of difficult years on and off the court, Anisimova bounced back spectacularly in 2025 as she won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open and followed it up with runs to the Wimbledon US Open finals, but lost against Swiatek and Sabalenka, respectively.

But the American proved her form was no fluke as she won a second WTA 1000 title at the China Open.

Anisimova – who will make her debut at the WTA Finals – broke into the top 10 of the WTA Rankings for the first time after her Wimbledon performances and has surged to a career-high No 4.

5. Jessica Pegula – 5,183 points

W-L record: 50-19

Titles: 3

Ranking: 5

Prize money for year to date: $4,212,311

One of the most consistent performers on the WTA Tour in recent years, Pegula will make a fourth consecutive appearance in the main draw of the season-ending tournament.

After reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open last year, Pegula’s best run at the majors again came at Flushing Meadows as she made it to the semi-final.

The American’s three titles were at the ATX Open, Charleston Open and Bad Homburg Open, while she finished runner-up at the WTA 1000 Miami Open and Wuhan Open.

6. Madison Keys – 4,395 points

W-L record: 37-17

Titles: 2

Ranking: 8

Prize money for year to date: $4,077,787

Keys started the 2025 season in spectacular fashion as she won the Adelaide International and followed it up with a maiden Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open to surge to a career-high No 5 in the rankings.

The American also reached the quarter-final of the French Open, but she struggled to maintain her good form during the remainder of the season, losing in the first round of the US Open, which is her last tournament so far this year.

Keys qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time in 2016, but exited after the round-robin phase.

7. Jasmine Paolini – 4,325 points

W-L record: 43-18

Titles: 1

Ranking: 6

Prize money for year to date: $4,806,997

Paolini was the breakout star in 2024 as she finished runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon and, although she struggled at the Grand Slams this year, it has still been a good year.

The Italian’s best performance at the majors was a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros.

But her best performance came at her home event at the Italian Open as she won the WTA 1000 tournament for the first time while she also finished runner-up at the Cincinnati Open.

8. TBC