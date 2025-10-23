What Novak Djokovic and pundits have said about the Serb’s ATP Finals participation

Novak Djokovic has qualified for the 2025 ATP Finals, but he is yet to confirm whether he will play at the season-ending showpiece in Turin.

The eight players who accumulate the most ATP Ranking points in a season qualify for the ATP Finals, and Djokovic‘s qualification was confirmed last week.

The record seven-time ATP Finals champion was the third player to book their place at this year’s championships after Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have dominated the men’s game in 2025.

Novak Djokovic’s ATP Finals participation

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic’s participation at the ATP Finals, the fifth biggest event in men’s tennis after the four Grand Slams, is uncertain

Djokovic missed the 2024 edition despite qualifying, but the world No 5 has given a hint that suggests he may compete this time

Former American ATP players Paul Annacone and Steve Johnson have assessed what Djokovic could gain from playing the ATP Finals

This is the 18th time Djokovic has qualified for the ATP Finals — a record he now shares with his great former rival Roger Federer. If he plays this year, it would be his 17th appearance as he withdrew ahead of the 2024 ATP Finals.

This year’s ATP Finals, which will be the fifth edition staged in Turin, will be held from November 9-16.

What has Djokovic said about playing the ATP Finals?

Djokovic retired after losing a marathon opening set in his third-place playoff match with Taylor Fritz at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh last week.

After that match, Djokovic suggested he would play two more tournaments in 2025.

“Now it’s rest and really addressing some of the issues I have with my body,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner said.

“Then hopefully playing the last couple of tournaments of the season, let’s see.”

The one tournament Djokovic has confirmed he will play is the inaugural ATP 250 in Athens, which will be staged from November 2-8.

The 38-year-old Serbian has since withdrawn from next week’s Paris Masters, which leaves the ATP Finals as the only other event he could play in 2025.

What have pundits said about Djokovic’s participation?

During a discussion on Tennis Channel, former American ATP stars Paul Annacone and Steve Johnson gave their verdict on Djokovic’s ATP Finals participation.

Steve Johnson, a former world No 21:

“He is somebody that is so meticulous about his schedule. I think all that matters is that Grand Slam 25, so if he feels as if playing this event will help get him there, maybe get an edge over one of these guys in getting a win over a Sinner or Alcaraz, then I think he should do it.

“I feel like he might want to play this ATP Finals just to try and get a little bit of an edge, maybe see these guys (Alcaraz and Sinner) a little bit more, try and beat them in a two out of three match.

“Because we all know, beating them three out of five seems impossible. And I don’t know if there’s anybody on tour that can beat those guys back to back at a Friday and Sunday at a Gran Slam. So for Novak, maybe getting a win at the ATP Finals over one of those guys could prove great for his confidence.”

Paul Annacone, a former world No 12, who coaches Taylor Fritz, having previously worked with Roger Federer and Pete Sampras:

“Well, I think the thing that he has realised so well, and I think all the all-time [greats] do at the end of their career, is they get the macro picture, right? And Stevie said it so well, he’s trying to figure out how to win number 25.

“Would he like to win this (the ATP Finals) again? Sure. But does it matter? Not really, when you look at what he’s done. So, will that help him for next year? I would like him to play a few more matches before the end of the year.

“Look, we know what he’s done in Australia and we know how good he can be down there. Can be beat Alcaraz and Sinner back to back? The second question is, can he play seven three out of five set matches at that level? And at the letter stages. Those are the only two things.”

