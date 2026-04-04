Iga Swiatek has cut a frustrated figure in recent months, but she was all smiles as she started the next chapter of her career under the watchful eye of new coach Francisco Roig and the great Rafael Nadal.

The six-time Grand Slam winner has endured a difficult start to the 2026 season as she started the year at No 2, but has slipped to No 2 with Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff overtaking her. Swiatek has a win-loss record of 12-6 as she is yet to make it past the quarter-final of a WTA Tour event.

There have been several incidents of annoyance and exasperation on court from the Pole in recent months and it all came to head at the Miami Open when she was stunned in the second round by Magda Linette.

After the tournament, she announced her decision to split from coach Wim Fissette, who joined her setup in October 2024, and earlier this week she announced that Roig, who was part of Nadal’s team for all 22 of his Grand Slam titles, as her new mentor.

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Swiatek’s first training session with Roig took place at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca and tennis great Nadal was on hand to provide some tips.

The academy’s official social media channels took an opportunity to post photos and videos of Swiatek, Roig and Nadal on the clay courts, stating: “It’s not just training, it’s a whole vibe.”

It shows a different picture from the Swiatek that has been quite downcast in recent months, as if a weight has been lifted off her shoulders.

And the former world No 1 took took to Instagram to thank King of Clay Nadal for “making her feel at home”.

“Training, learning and embracing each day here in Mallorca. Thank you @rafaelnadal for making me feel at home,” she wrote.

The Pole admitted during an interview with Sport.pl ahead of the Roig announcement that she “wasn’t feeling good on court”.

“I felt it was simply time for a change. Yes, it wasn’t a decision made in Miami — it was a longer process during which I carefully considered everything,” she said.

“During the tournament in Doha, I realised I wasn’t feeling as good on court as I had before.

“Of course, different tournaments can have different reasons for a poor performance – sometimes I just know I wasn’t focused that day, sometimes my forehand was failing, sometimes something else. It happens. But I felt like I wasn’t playing as well, and that’s why I started losing confidence.

“After my loss to Maria Sakkari [in Doha], we sat down and had a long talk. We discussed what to change and how to approach the following week so I could get back to my solid game.

“And indeed, we made some progress before Indian Wells. But when I considered the whole picture, I decided I needed a change.”