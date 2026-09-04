Alex Eala has been hailed as tennis' "biggest star" right now

Iva Jovic said she is “super excited” to face Alex Eala in a blockbuster clash at the 2026 US Open following her third round victory.

No 14 seed Jovic and No 17 seed Eala will meet in a third round matchup many had hoped to see when the draw was made last week.

Jovic defeated world No 104 Francesca Jones 6-4, 6-4 in her second round match on Thursday.

The 18-year-old American’s 7-5, 6-3 first round win over Magdalena Frech was played over two days due to rain delays in New York.

Eala has progressed to the third round after crushing Mary Stoiana 6-1, 6-2 in her opener and beating Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1, 6-4 in the second round.

In her on-court interview after her triumph against Jones, Jovic was asked about her meeting with Eala.

“I’m super excited,” said Jovic.

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“The atmosphere is gonna be amazing, and she’s been playing some great tennis.

“It’s nice to be playing each other third round, deeper into the Slam, so hopefully we can all keep going on runs like this.”

On having to play three days in a row due to the weather, Jovic added: “Yeah, it’s been a bit of a grind the past couple of days, but happy to catch up to speed, and no rain today, hallelujah, so good to be out here on dry courts.”

In her press conference after her second round win, Eala spoke warmly about Jovic.

“She’s an amazing player,” said the 21-year-old Filipina

“Young, very talented, and very intelligent, of course. She’s a high-ranked player and and very, very accomplished, and I’ve encountered my fair share of challenges against her this year.

“But yeah, I mean it’s not under my control who I play. All I can do is, you know, give my best and try to do everything that I can to win.”

Jovic and Eala share a close friendship, and they exchanged messages after the former won their first-ever encounter at this year’s French Open.

“One of those days I wish there could be two winners, ❤️ you @alex.eala,” Jovic wrote in an Instagram post.

Eala replied: “No one I’d rather share the court with🙌 LOVE YOU GIRL!!”

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