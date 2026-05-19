Jannik Sinner has broken several records during his astonishing run at Masters 1000 tournaments so far this year.

The star has become the first player in history to win six Masters titles in a row and his unbeaten streak at 1000 tournaments has ousted Novak Djokovic from the top spot.

The World No. 1 heads to Roland Garros next, where he has the chance to finally win the clay court Grand Slam at the sixth attempt.

If he wins Roland Garros he will earn the Career Grand Slam, which would make Jannik Sinner the third youngest player to achieve the feat.

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In an interview with L’Equipe, Italian tennis legends Adriano Panatta predicted Sinner would go on to break several records in the sport during his career, but he believes one record is simply untouchable for the World No. 1.

“I think the only record that will be very difficult for him, perhaps even impossible, is winning Roland Garros 14 times like Nadal. I’ve only won it once, and I know how difficult it is. So winning it 14 times like Nadal is superhuman,” he said.

Nevertheless, Panatta is a firm fan of Sinner and believes he’s been a beacon of light on the ATP Tour since his arrival at the very top of the game.

“He is the prototype of the current generation, a great champion, one of a kind,” Panatta explained. “Above all, his behavior on the field is exemplary for young players; when he speaks to the press, when he talks after matches, he is calm, polite, he is a true champion.”

Sinner is yet to win a Roland Garros title, but he has come close. The Italian reached the final last year for the first time and he came mightily close to lifting the trophy during an all-time classic final against Carlos Alcaraz.

The World No. 1 held three consecutive match points in the fourth set of his 2025 match with Alcaraz, but he wasn’t able to close out and lift the trophy.

Instead, Alcaraz fought back and took the match to a decider, which he won with a nail-biting tie-break. Sinner will be hoping to go one further this year, and he will be able to challenge for the title without the danger of Alcaraz.

Alcaraz has withdrawn from the event, due to a wrist injury he suffered at the Barcelona Open. It has kept him out of key tournaments in Madrid, Rome, and Paris.

Sinner’s main challengers, meanwhile, look to be Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, and Casper Ruud, but the Italian is an overwhelming favourite to win the Grand Slam.