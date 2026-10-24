Naomi Osaka fans ‘confused’ by ex-partner Cordae’s emotional lyrics about their split

Naomi Osaka’s ex-boyfriend appears to have addressed their split and co-parenting their child in a new song.

Osaka began a relationship with rapper Cordae in 2019, and in July 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl named Shai. However, the two split up in early 2025, with the Japanese star announcing that there was “no bad blood” and they had agreed to co-parent their daughter.

Former world No 1 Osaka, who also said Cordae was a “great” person and an “awesome dad”, seemingly stars in the American’s new single ‘Helpless’ as part of his collaborative album ‘Heavy is the Crown’ with Anderson .Paak.

On the track, he says, “I’m finna [going to] have my second child, although we still ain’t said our vows. Was never my intention to raise a daughter in separate homes.

“Gave your mom my all, but the love she had for me dead and gone. Although you ain’t a man if you can’t admit it when you was wrong. Can’t see it coming down my eyes, so do it through this song.”

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The music video has since been shared on social media by tennis fans, with some left confused by the lyrics.

Cordae addresses his breakup with Naomi Osaka on ‘Helpless,’ a track from his new collaborative album with Anderson .Paak: “I’m finna have my second child, although we still ain’t said our vows Was never my intention to raise my daughter in separate homes

Gavе your mom my all, but the love she had for mе dead and gone Although you ain’t a man if you can’t admit it when you was wrong Can’t see it coming down my eyes, so do it through this song” https://t.co/6esSiKJ2Ij — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 24, 2026

One person wrote, “I’m confused. He had another kid with someone else, or Naomi didn’t want another? I’m so confused.”

And another tweeted, “I know Naomi’s daughter is priority number one now but I’ll never make sense of why she did that in her prime with Cordae of all people.”

This is reportedly the first time Cordae has spoken publicly about the fallout from his separation from the four-time major winner.

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