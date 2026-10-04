Novak Djokovic makes ‘best player in the world’ claim after beating Alexander Zverev at China Open

Novak Djokovic labelled Alexander Zverev “the best player in the world” after defeating the German in a thrilling clash at the 2026 China Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 against world No 2 Zverev in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 event in Beijing.

World No 11 Djokovic was broken in the opening game of the match after double faulting twice, but he recovered to deliver one of his best performances of the season.

The legendary Serb did not lose serve again after that early setback, and he crucially broke Zverev when leading 5-4 in both the second and third sets. Remarkably, Zverev missed just one of the 24 first serves he hit in the second set.

Djokovic, who has won a record six China Open titles, has extended his record at the tournament to a staggering 32-0.

By doing this, Djokovic has set a new record for the most matches won at a single tournament before suffering a defeat, surpassing Rafael Nadal‘s 31-0 start to his career at Roland Garros.

Zverev, who captured the French Open and US Open titles this year, has missed a chance to further reduce the gap to world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

In his post-match interview with Tennis TV, Djokovic said: “I had the terrible start, two double faults in the beginning.

“It was quite cold… honestly, I didn’t feel warmed up (laughs), but my fault, I gave him early break and then it was hard to come back in the first set,”

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“I had a couple break points to break him back when he was serving for the set at 5-4; I didn’t use that. But then I kind of felt already from the midway first set, I was starting to get a good rhythm, at least on my serve.

“Serve plus one, I was trying to be aggressive and come to the net, and change up the pace, not give him the same pattern. He’s the best player in the world at the moment, for sure, in a huge run and confidence roll.

“So when he’s serving the way he was serving tonight, or whatever, the whole year, it’s just a nightmare for the opponent. You don’t have too many opportunities, and when they’re presented, if you don’t use them, it’s frustrating.

“So I’m just glad that I kind of held my nerves, played good shots and read his serve in important moments in 5-4 in both second and third [sets].

“But I think I would highlight my serve plus one, that was pretty accurate today.”

The 39-year-old tennis legend added: “To be honest, these are the kind of moments that I still play for, compete for.

“I mean, motivation is big obviously when you’re feeling good and competing at par with the best players in the world, and in front of 15,000 people, of course.

“These are the kind of moments that define dreams of, I think, every tennis player.

“So yeah, it’s been a struggle this year, to be honest, for different reasons.

“But I’m still there, I’m still grinding, I’m still making the youngsters work for their money (smiles). And just glad to push it through.”

Djokovic, who is playing in the Chinese capital for the first time since 2015, will face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

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