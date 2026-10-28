Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev lead tributes to Stan Wawrinka as the Swiss retires

Stan Wawrinka called time on his career in Basel, and Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have all paid tribute to the Swiss great.

The 41-year-old Swiss was beaten 7-5, 7-6(2) by Jiri Lehecka in the opening round at the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday evening in his last-ever match.

Wawrinka, who turned pro in 2002, reached a career-high ranking of world No 3 and secured 16 singles titles — including three majors.

A host of ATP Tour players spoke to Tennis TV to celebrate Wawrinka’s career.

Novak Djokovic: Stan, primarily, is a great person. Someone I truly appreciate and respect. He has had an incredible career, honestly. The kind of a competitor he is on the court, talent, strength, power, precision — he had it all.

People tend to forget that he has won three Grand Slams, and three different Grand Slams, and played on the highest level for so many years. He should be celebrated, he definitely deserves all of his flowers.

Carlos Alcaraz: I was super happy that I was able to watch him when I was growing up. When I was injured this year. He was one of the players who were worried [about] me, he was asking how I was feeling, asking how I was going on, and it meant a lot to me.

Stan is a great person, great player. I wish him all the best in the future, but thank you for the career and everything he’s done for tennis.

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Alexander Zverev: When he was at his best, even though we always talk about the Big Three, when they were walking out on court with him, they always were a bit scared.

One of the most underrated forehands in the world. His resume says it — he won three Grand Slams in probably the toughest era in tennis.

Daniil Medvedev: When he is on the court, he is Stan the animal, let’s say. He wants to win. But then, when you see him in the locker room, he’s so fun, he’s just such a chill guy. You can talk to him, you can laugh with him, you can discuss many things with him. And that’s part of him. I like it.

I think what he managed to achieve during, in a way, the prime of the Big Four, is astonishing. Three Slams, it’s crazy.

Felix Auger-Aliassime: The legacy he leaves behind is that if you compete, no matter the stage in your career, if you believe in yourself and do the right things, beautiful things can happen. He really inspired a lot of us.

Alex de Minaur: An absolute legend. He is one of those people that had so much time for me over the years.

Frances Tiafoe: He’s one of the realest dudes. He’s quiet, but if he cares for you, you see a totally different side of him. I’m going to miss seeing him. Of course, we’re going to be in touch.

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