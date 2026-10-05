‘What are you doing?!’ – Novak Djokovic rages at umpire in China Open clash with Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic directed an angry outburst at the chair umpire during his semi-final showdown with Daniil Medvedev at the 2026 China Open.

The 39-year-old tennis icon won a gruelling opening set 7-5 after battling back from a break down at 2-3, and the lung-busting rallies continued into the second set.

After losing a point when serving at 1-1, 40-40 in the second set, a visibly frustrated Djokovic immediately approached umpire Mohamed Lahyani.

Djokovic complained about how quickly Lahyani had restarted the shot clock in what had been a lengthy game featuring several physically-demanding points.

The 24-time major winner said: “Mohamed, what are you doing?! Recognise the freaking moment! You didn’t!”

Lahyani replied: “Yes, I paused [shot clock].”

Djokovic later had his first serve taken away for one point after he was penalised with a second time violation, having also received a soft warning in the first set.

He went on to secure the win in dramatic fashion when Medvedev was defaulted after hitting a ball into the crowd that ended up striking a spectator in the face.

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The world No 11 was serving for the match at 5-3, 15-15 when Medvedev‘s reaction led to his disqualification.

Djokovic saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced — including nine of 10 in the second set — while he converted four of his 10 opportunities to break Medvedev’s serve.

The former world No 1 now holds an 11-5 head-to-head record against Medvedev after what was his first meeting with the Russian star since the 2023 US Open final.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Djokovic said: “A bit of a shock, to be honest. Sorry for the person. I honestly didn’t see what happened. I hope that person is not badly injured.

“On the other hand, I also feel sorry for Daniil. I know exactly how it feels to be disqualified in a big match.

“I was disqualified back in 2020 US Open for similar circumstances. I’m sure that Daniil didn’t want to do this intentionally. It just happens.”

The Serbian, who is playing the China Open for the first time since 2015, now has an astonishing 33-0 record at the ATP 500 event.

Djokovic will face world No 9 Alex de Minaur in the Beijing final on Monday as he aims to secure a record-extending seventh title at the tournament.

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