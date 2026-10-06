Novak Djokovic drops retirement hint as China Open champion closes in on Roger Federer record

Novak Djokovic clinched his seventh China Open title after Alex De Minaur retired during the final – but he still has health concerns.

For much of this year, Djokovic has had physical struggles that have hampered his progress. Indeed, in his first-round loss to Mariano Navone at the US Open, the 39-year-old threw up in a bin and appeared to fade as the five-setter wore on.

After going 0-3 since his Wimbledon semi-final run, few would have predicted his latest triumph at the ATP 500 event in Beijing, beating third seed Daniil Medvedev and US Open champion Alexander Zverev along the way.

Prior to his victory over De Minaur, which ended at 7-6 (3) 0-1 after the Australian retired with an apparent groin problem, Djokovic was asked if the 2028 Olympics feel within his sights after a week like this.

The veteran has repeatedly spoken about wanting to compete at the next Olympics in Los Angeles. But with his increasing health and physical issues, that has felt a long way off.

More Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic’s ‘frustrating’ actions criticised during China Open final against Alex de Minaur

Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur ranking points and prize money after China Open final

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

After his victory over Medvedev in the semi-final, which was abruptly ended late in the second set after the Russian got defaulted for accidentally hitting a spectator with a ball, Djokovic said he is hopeful his health problems get “resolved” soon.

If that hurdle is overcome, Djokovic feels he will be ready to defend the title he won at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In his post-match press conference, he said, “Game-wise, it doesn’t feel far, to be honest, because when I’m feeling good health-wise, I have proven many times in the last couple of years that I can beat the best players in the world.

“That’s what I’ve been proving also this week. I’m not concerned about my game or the state of mind. I’m just concerned about the physical health issues that I’ve been trying to get to the bottom of. Once that’s resolved completely, hopefully soon, then I don’t see an issue getting to L.A.”

Djokovic’s win in Beijing takes him to 102 tour-level titles, putting him one behind great rival Roger Federer.

Jimmy Connors is seven ahead on 109 but if Djokovic intends to keep postponing retirement until the 2028 Olympics at the earliest, he could get close to the American’s record.

Either way, if, and it is a big if, Djokovic can stay healthy, he has repeatedly shown he can beat the best in the world.

WHAT NEXT? Annabel Croft calls for rule change after Daniil Medvedev’s actions against Novak Djokovic