Novak Djokovic’s practice partner reveals what he’s really like behind the scenes

Novak Djokovic has become one of the clear favourites to win Roland Garros, following Jannik Sinner’s shock defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the tournament.

Djokovic had already been buoyed by Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the Grand Slam and now he is the second seed at the event, behind only Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic has already beaten Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Valentin Royer at Roland Garros so far, although he has dropped sets in both matches.

American doubles specialist Christian Harrison has been utilised as Djokovic’s hitting partner at Roland Garros this year and the pair have worked with each other sporadically throughout the past two seasons.

Harrison has lifted the lid on what it’s like to play with the 24-time Grand Slam champion as he looks to make yet more history at this year’s French Open.

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In an interview with TNT Sports, Harrison revealed how the partnership with one of the most iconic players in tennis history came about.

“At the beginning of last year, one of my buddies who knew him just said ‘Novak’s looking to hit’, I was in Brisbane at the start of the year, and then he kept asking to hit at tournaments and we kind of got a bit of a relationship with practising,” said Harrison.

The American said that Djokovic is just as focused on the practice court as fans see him when he is challenging for the biggest prizes in tennis.

“He obviously likes things done a certain way on court, and I am just happy that I am able to do that, and that he likes practising and hitting together and feels comfortable to be in high-stress environments at tournaments and stuff, and wants to keep hitting,” he continued.

“His coach will reach out and then I hit with him whenever it suits. There’s a high level of focus even in warm-ups or practices that can help replicate the intensity and the focus that you need. Obviously, in doubles the matches are short and points can be quite short, so you feel like you can’t lose focus at all.”

Djokovic has limited his schedule in 2026, so it’s likely Harrison does not hit with the Serbian as much as he once did.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has only played four tournaments so far this year, and his form certainly peaked at the Australian Open at the turn of the year.

He reached the final of the Melbourne event and his run included an exceptional five-set victory against Sinner in the semi-finals of the Grand Slam.

He was eventually defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in the final, but he more than proved that he still has what it takes to win another major.

His results have dipped since the Australian Open, and he was knocked out of the Indian Wells in the round of 16 and the Italian Open in the round of 64.