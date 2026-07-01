As she stood in the waiting area before walking onto Wimbledon’s Centre Court, Australian Maya Joint admitted she lived through what she described as ‘the craziest moment of my life’.

Joint was standing with 23-time Grand Slam winning legend Serena Williams, seconds before she made her return to the biggest tennis stage of them all.

For Joint, the chance to play a living legend of all sports on a night when the eyes of the world were watching was hard to comprehend.

While Joint will have ambitions to make progress at Wimbledon after beating Williams in three sets, but this may well be etched into her memory banks as the biggest moment in her career.

And she admitted the enormity of the occasion struck her before she walked out onto Centre Court.

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“When we were in that hallway before we walked out into Centre Court, that was the craziest moment of my life,” said Joint.

“Yeah, just watching all the greats and the legends do that, for me to do that as well was just insane.

“I was pretty nervous. I don’t think I was that free, but I got a good start, which was helpful, and I think I tensed up a little bit when I got close to winning, but yeah, I think I played my best tennis when I needed to, which was good.”

Joint went on to praise Williams, as she suggested the 44-year-old played at a high level in her comeback match.

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” she stated. “I went in expecting, thinking that she’d bring her best game that she brought when she was at her peak, because you need to prepare for the hardest possible match.

“I think she played really well. I don’t know. I haven’t really watched many of her matches, so yeah.”

Joint admitted in her on court interview that she struggled to sleep the night before the match and she elaborated on that as she spoke to the media.

“I usually don’t have that where I can’t sleep, but this was a special circumstance,” she added.

“I mean, I was looking for my first Wimbledon win, just a win in general. I was playing against Serena on Centre Court.

“I had lot of thoughts going through my mind, because I wanted to do really well, and I was nervous with what was going to happen.

“I have definitely been nervous before matches before, but it’s usually just right before I go on, not for four days before I find out when I’m going to play her

“I have always dreamt of this moment to, you know, play Serena Williams, Centre Court, Wimbledon. I never thought I’d get the chance to do that. I think I’m very lucky to have been able to do that”

Joint deserves all the credit for finding a way to get over the line and secure her first Wimbledon, with the identity on the player she beat ensuring the moment will be remembered forever more.

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