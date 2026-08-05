Carlos Alcaraz’s absence from tennis will go on a little longer as the Spaniard has confirmed he will not be playing the Cincinnati Open this year.

Alcaraz has been out of action since the Barcelona Open, when he suffered a wrist injury in his first round match against Otto Virtanen.

The injury has forced him out Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and a whole host of Masters events, in what is now the longest the star has ever been missing from the ATP Tour.

While it might seem doom and gloom with Alcaraz’s latest withdrawal, there has been a positive update from a reknowned Spanish journalist.

On X, German Abril confirmed the real reason for Alcaraz’s withdrawal and suggested whether the star would now play the US Open at the end of August.

More Carlos Alcaraz

Exclusive – Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s rivals get ominous verdict that should worry them

Former British No 1 pinpoints the ‘good news’ from Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury

“It’s a decision that was carefully thought out over time, not made overnight,” said Abril. “The recovery is progressing favorably, but by race times it would arrive very tight to compete in Cincy, and it’s about not taking any risks at any step, especially with the US Open so close on the calendar.

“I mentioned it a month ago. The idea was to reach Cincinnati, but the deadlines would be set by his feelings and those of his team. That he doesn’t make it for Cincy doesn’t imply a step back in the recovery. It’s simply that the readjustment is on the right track, but it requires more time.”

It sounds like Alcaraz is still deep into his recovery, which is good news for tennis fans. The star has been spotted on the court several times in the last few weeks and he has looked like he is reaching his full power.

The US Open will likely be Alcaraz’s next destination and it is a place that holds fond memories for the talented Spaniard.

The star claimed the first Grand Slam title of his career at Flushing Meadows in 2022, when he defeated Casper Ruud in the final.

Two of his seven Grand Slam titles have come at the US Open as he subsequently won the title again last year when he defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets in the final.

His other appearances at the tournament have seen him reach the semi finals, the quarter finals, and be knocked out in the second round of the competition.

Alcaraz will be defending the full 2000 points at the US Open this year, so if he does not have a deep run in New York he could stumble down the ATP Tour rankings.