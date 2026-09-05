Tommy Paul, of the United States, returns the ball to Alexander Bublik, of Kazakhstan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul are set for a tantalising fourth round match at the US Open this year.

Alcaraz has breezed through to the fourth round of the competition, despite returning from a knee injury, by beating Roman Safiullin, Jaume Faria, and Wu Yibing.

Paul, meanwhile, has had three tough battles against Coleman Wong, Dino Prizmic, and Alexander Bublik, the latter of which went the full five sets.

The American will undoubtedly provide Alcaraz’s toughest test since his return and he is confident he can dispatch the Spaniard at his home Grand Slam.

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Speaking during his post-match press conference, the American said: “It’s crazy to be playing against Carlos again. I’d say he’s the player I’ve faced the most times on the entire tour. We’ve had some great battles, but he’s also given me a few beatings.

“Both he and Sinner are the dominant players and the ultimate test for everyone else. I’m going to give it my all; I want to play my best tennis because I know I’ll need it to beat him. I refuse to step onto the court thinking I can’t beat any opponent.

“I always go out there with the mindset that I have what it takes to win. I expect we’ll play in Arthur Ashe Stadium , and maybe it will be a night session. I know people love him in New York, but I hope they’ll cheer me on.”

Paul and Alcaraz have met eight times on the ATP Tour, with the last five matches going the way of the Spaniard.

The American has won just two of his matches against Alcaraz, and he has not tasted victory against the seven-time Grand Slam champion since the 2023 season.

Paul’s victories over Alcaraz both came at the Canadian Open, in 2022 and 2023, which could be a good omen for the American.

His two wins coming on hardcourt and in North America will likely provide him a boost, but Alcaraz has also picked up wins against Paul in Miami and Cincinnati.

They have also met at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and Roland Garros, all of which were won by Alcaraz, so they will complete the set with their meeting at the US Open.

Their last meeting came at the 2026 Australian Open, which saw Alcaraz win in the round of 16 and go on to lift the Grand Slam title, so he will be hoping history repeats itself.

Alcaraz and Paul are set to play on Sunday, 6th September, with the order of play yet to be confirmed by the Grand Slam. They will, however, be very likely to be placed on Arthur Ashe Stadium.