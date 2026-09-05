Carlos Alcaraz made headlines when he revealed his intensions to limit the amount of tournaments he plays going forward after the US Open.

The Spaniard has missed four and a half months of ATP Tour action since injuring his wrist at the Barcelona Open and his appearance at the New York Grand Slam is his first in singles action.

The star has, so far, navigated his way through the tournament with little fuss, defeating Roman Safiullin, Jaime Faria, and Wu Yibing, losing just one set in the process.

After his second round match against Faria, Alcaraz said he was going to be a little bit smarter with the tournaments he plays, in order not to injure or burn himself out.

“In the future, I’m going to take some breaks,” said Alcaraz in his post-match press conference. “Maybe not four months, but one month, two months, missing some tournaments, because it’s impossible to play them all.”

Now, John Isner and Sam Querrey have speculated which tournaments the Spaniard might miss going forward.

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Speaking on Nothing Major, Isner said: “I think he might have a point. A tournament like Canada might not ever see Alcaraz again. He has proven that time off does not really hurt him, and when he’s healthy, he is going to be able to train fully.

Querrey, meanwhile, speculated that Alcaraz could miss several tournaments he has previously won several times.

“Totally,” the American agreed. “If you’re him, you are going to play the majors, but Indian Wells and Miami. Just play Indian Wells. Toronto and Cincy, just play Cincy [the Cincinnati Open].

“If you’re playing Rome and Madrid, just pick one. Maybe go to Asia every other year. I wonder if Jannik Sinner feels like that as well. Yeah, put your money where your mouth is. Just don’t play.”

Alcaraz has won every Masters tournament except the Canadian Open, the Paris Masters, and the Shanghai Masters.

You would imagine that Alcaraz might want to win the Canadian Open at least once before he stops playing the tournament, although he has missed the event in the last two years.

The Spaniard has struggled at the Miami Open in recent years, so that could be one of the first Masters events to be missed by Alcaraz.

He was knocked out of the tournament in the second round in 2025 and this year saw him defeated by Sebastian Korda in the third round.

Whatever happens with Alcaraz’s schedule, the only tournaments you can be certain he will play are the four Grand Slams: the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open.