Former top 30 player Steve Johnson believes that a tennis rule change is in order after Tommy Paul’s “shot of the tournament” contender at the US Open.

Over the past week, players and TV pundits alike have called for tweaks to be made to the sport. Some want lighter balls in a bid to reduce the number of arm injuries on the ATP and WTA Tour.

Others want let cords to be done away with, and some believe that the US Open should change the timings of its night schedule following a string of late finishes.

Now, four-time ATP Tour title winner Johnson wants tournaments to only include singles nets, rather than doubles ones that stretch further and cover the entire tramlines.

This is off the back of American favourite Paul hitting a sumptuous round-the-net shot against Dino Prizmic in his second-round victory earlier this week.

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The 29-year-old was two sets to one up against the young Croatian, when he showed off his outrageous athleticism to poke the ball for a winner. He narrowly missed the courtside chair and then fell to the floor, before taking in the crowd’s adulation.

On the latest episode of Nothing Major, John Isner called it the best shot of this year’s US Open.

The 41-year-old said, “Tommy Paul wins in four sets and also in route hit the shot of the tournament. I think we can all agree with that sliding forehand around the net post. That’s the singles net post, right? A lot of times in regular tournaments, they don’t have those singles net posts.”

This prompted former world No 21 Johnson to call for tournament organisers to solely use singles-only nets in both singles and doubles.

He said, “I want this in all singles matches at the big events. Give us the singles-only net. I want those nets to be played with doubles as well, quite frankly. I want to see more chaos. That’s a whole other point. I want to see more. I want to see more on the net post.

“It’s a bit dangerous on that side where he did it. He hits the bench but Tommy’s an athlete. Hits the winner, kind of recognises where he’s at. Doesn’t hit the bench and gets the job done.”

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