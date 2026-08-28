Two players and a coach have been hit with a suspension

Two tennis players and a coach have been suspended for breaching tennis’ anti-corruption rules, according to the International Tennis Integrity Authority.

A Friday report from the ITIA states that 20-year-old Russian Mark Kaufman and 24-year-old Serbian Luka Todorovic have accepted sanctions from the governing body.

The former was suspended for 18 months and fined $5,000 ($3,500 of which is suspended) for ‘failing to co-operate’ with an ITIA investigation into potential corruption, including refusing requests to examine his phone.

The latter has been suspended for nine weeks and fined $10,000 ($7,500 of which is suspended) for ‘failure to report knowledge or suspicion of corrupt activity’ in 2023.

The ITIA have revealed that Kaufman, who reached a career-high world doubles ranking of 2023 in 2025, has been suspended since 24 December, 2025, and will remain that way until 23 June, 2027.

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Todorovic, who reached his highest ranking in June 2021 at 1728, has been suspended since 19 August and will stay banned until 21 October, 2026.

In a separate instance, the ITIA say Croatian tennis coach Marino Jakic has been provisionally suspended since 24 June, 2026, pending a full investigation into potential breaches of tennis’ anti-corruption rules in 2023.

The 23-year-old Jakic, who has been a WTA tennis coach since May 2025, appealed the provisional suspension before an independent administrative hearing officer.

However, AHO Amani Khalifa upheld the provisional suspension on the grounds that it was “supported by substantial evidence”.

This means the Croat, who reached a career-high ATP ranking of 1549 in May 2024, cannot play, coach, or attend any events organised by World Tennis, WTA, ATP, Grand Slams or any national association.

The same goes for Kaufman and Todorovic. No further details on these alleged crimes have been published.

According to the ITIA’s website, the body helps players, coaches, officials and support staff to understand the rules and avoid breaching them.

It was established in 2021 by the ATP, WTA, World Tennis and Grand Slams to ‘promote, encourage, enhance, and safeguard the integrity’ of professional tennis events across the planet.

Its goal is to rid corruption and doping from its tennis events. It also delivers anti-doping and anti-corruption programmes to ‘protect the integrity’ of competitions and those who participate in them.

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