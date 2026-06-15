The top six in the ATP Rankings remain unchanged, but Ben Shelton has edged closer to fourth place while Kamil Majchrzak surged to a new high and Nick Kyrgios returned.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner is still well clear of second-placed Carlos Alcaraz while new French Open champion Alexander Zverev dropped off slightly following his withdrawal from the Halle Open.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Sinner has a 3-540-point lead over Alcaraz while Zverev is now 2,770 points adrift of the Spaniard as he lost 115 points last week, but the German will have a chance to move closer in the next few weeks with Alcaraz missing the Queen’s Club Championships and Wimbledon.

Felix Auger-Aliassime missed a chance to give himself some breathing space at No 4 after losing in the quarter-final of the Libema Open and, with Shelton winning the Halle title, the gap is now just 320 points.

The only movement in the top 10 sees Daniil Medvedev move one place up with Novak Djokovic dropping after the former reached the semi-final in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

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There are also minimal changes in the rest of the top 20 and you have to go to No 47 for the first big shift in this week’s rankings with Majchrzak surging 29 places to a new best after winning his maiden ATP Tour singles title.

Playing in his first top-level final, the 30-year-old Pole defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 2–6, 7-6 (7-5) in the Libema Open final.

“I don’t know what to say. This is an incredible moment for me and an incredible fun and run to make this happen,” Majchrzak said.

“Alex is one of the toughest opponents you can face, so I knew I had to play my best to win and I think I did for the most part of the match.

“I am really grateful for this moment and will really enjoy it so much. Thanks to everyone who came here. It has been unbelievable.”

Jesper de Jong is +11 to No 72, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard +6 to No 87 and Benjamin Bonzi +10 to No 89.

Gabriel Diallo was a big dropper as he is down 30 places to No 84 as he was the defending champion in the Netherlands, but lost in the first round.

Former world No 13 Kyrgios, meanwhile, re-enters the ATP Rankings at No 899 after he won his first match since last year’s Miami Open.

The Australian dropped out of the rankings at the end of March, but he is back after beating Corentin Moutet in the first round in Halle.

However, he went on to lose against qualifier Sho Shimabukuro in the next match.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 13,500

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 9,960

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 7,190

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,390

5. Ben Shelton United States – 4,070

6. Alex de Minaur Australia – 4,060

7. Daniil Medvedev – 3,810 (+1)

8. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,760 (-1)

9. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,635

10. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 3,540

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 3,020

12. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,640

13. Andrey Rublev – 2,460

14. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,425

15. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 2,315 (+1)

16. Jakub Mensik Czechia – 2,300 (+1)

17. Luciano Darderi Italy – 2,300 (+1)

18. Karen Khachanov – 2,280 (-3)

19. Learner Tien United States – 2,270

20. Valentin Vacherot Monaco – 2,138