Novak Djokovic has had an enormous effect on tennis and his influence can be seen up and down the ATP Tour, but his recent comments about Carlos Alcaraz are wide of the mark.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion suggested both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner play like him in an interview with Kevin Hart on Cold as Balls.

“Look, I think, for anybody that follows tennis, Sinner and Alcaraz. You know, you guys know how they play, right? You know their styles? Who do they resemble?,” Djokovic asked Hart.

“You. I’m dead serious. You,” responded the comedian.

“So, for me, that’s the greatest compliment,” explained Djokovic. “If I was able to create an impact, I’m happy because that’s the whole point.”

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While there is undoubtedly a comparison to be made for Djokovic and Sinner, it’s hard to see what the Serbian means when it comes to Alcaraz.

Both Alcaraz and Sinner grind their opponents down with a robotic style that leaves little to the imagination, but Alcaraz plays with more personality than most.

The Spaniard has an off-the-cuff style that has endeared him to millions and it is in stark contrast to Djokovic’s incredible, but formulaic, style on the court.

There is a reason why Djokovic was the least loved out of the ‘big three’ and that was largely because of the technical style he brought on court.

It undoubtedly got results, and when he was at his best he was arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, but to compare it to Alcaraz’s current playstyle is miles off it.

It’s the same reason why Alcaraz has widely become more accepted and loved than Sinner, despite both of them vying for the same number of Grand Slam titles in recent years.

Alcaraz hits shots so unconventional that you’re not even sure if he knows how he does it. He plays with a freedom as if he has never been taught the sport and he is just playing entirely off instinct.

None of these descriptions come close to what you’d associate with Djokovic, or latterly Sinner, so it’s hard to see what the 24-time Grand Slam champion means when he compares himself to the Spaniard.

Alcaraz, Sinner, and Djokovic will all be in action soon, so fans will get another chance to see how they truly compare. Sinner and Djokovic are set to play the China Open, while Alcaraz will compete at the Japan Open.

Both ATP 500 tournaments take place between September 30th and October 11th.