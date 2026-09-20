The Singapore Open is set to kick off the WTA Tour’s Asian swing, but it’s becoming less and less star-studded by the day.

The likes of Mirra Andreeva, Alex Eala, and Amanda Anisimova are set to play the WTA 500 event, which officially begins on September 21st.

The draw has been made for the tournament, with Mirra Andreeva and Eala looking set to meet each other in the final, but that hasn’t stopped more top players from exiting the event.

Just one day before the tournament was set to begin, Janice Tjen has withdrawn from the Asian event. The star has cited a right wrist injury as her reason for not playing the tournament.

WTA Singapore Open 2026 withdrawals

Jessica Pegula (world No 3) → replaced by Kristina Mladenovic

Diana Shnaider (world No 13) → replaced by Talia Gibson

Sorana Cîrstea (world No 16) → replaced by Alycia Parks

Anastasia Potapova (world No 24) → replaced by Linda Fruhvirtova

Ekaterina Alexandrova (world No 27) → replaced by Sofia Costoulas

Sára Bejlek (world No 28) → replaced by Tatiana Prozorova

Ann Li (world No 29) → replaced by Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Clara Tauson (world No 40) → replaced by Daria Kasatkina

Mayar Sherif (world No 50) → replaced by qualifier or lucky loser

Janice Tjen → replaced by qualifier or lucky loser

Tjen has become the 10th player to withdraw from the tournament and she will join the likes of Jessica Pegula, Diana Shnaider, and Sorana Cirstea out of the event.

Pegula, who would have been the top seed at the tournament, confirmed the news that she would not play the Singapore Open with a post on social media.

“I’m really disappointed to have to withdraw from Singapore,” Pegula said via an Instagram Story on the 15th September, less than a week before the tournament was set to begin.

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“After a long and physically demanding few weeks at the US Open, I’m just not quite ready to get back on court and compete at the level I expect from myself,” said the US Open 2026 semi finalist. “I was really looking forward to playing in Singapore and hope I can come back in the future.”

The tournament is set to be a warm-up event for the China Open, which is the penultimate Masters tournament on the WTA Tour calendar.

The Singapore Open will begin on September 21st and run until the final on September 27th, just three days before the beginning of the China Open.

Elise Mertens, who will be looking to defend her title having lifted the trophy in the 2025 season, is set to be the fourth seed at the WTA 500 tournament.