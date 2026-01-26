Controversy has erupted at the Australian Open around the equipment being used by the game’s top stars, with Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner asked to remove monitors that are keeping track of their fitness data during matches.

The game’s top players are always looking for as much information as possible on their performance and fitness levels, with confusion breaking out over why the game’s top stars have been asked to remove items that help that process.

Sinner was asked to remove his Whoop fitness device before Alcaraz was also asked to take his off by an umpire, even though he did not have it on display and was using a sweat band to cover it.

There is some bemusement over why players are being told to remove devices that offer them not performance enhancement and are merely being used to monitor their fitness levels.

Australian Open chiefs have pointed to the assistance they are giving players with data and information on their matches, but it is difficult to understand why they are not allowed to monitor fitness information on their own devices.

Sinner spoke about the incident in an Australian Open press conference and admitted he ruling is denying him a chance to gain valuable fitness information.

“Rules are rules, I understand and I won’t use it again,” Sinner said. “The umpire asked me straight away if this was a tracker.

“I said: ‘Yes.’ He said: ‘Remove’. It’s fine. There are other things we could use. You know it’s the vest but it’s a bit uncomfortable for me. You feel like you have something on your shoulders and it’s a bit different.’

“There is certain data that we would like to track on court, it’s not for the live thing but it’s more about what you can see after the match,’ Sinner said, speaking on how he uses the wearable technology.

“You know this is data that we would also like to see in practice sessions because from that you can practice on with your heart rate and how much calories you burn and all those kind of things.”

The Whoop devices are a screenless, wearable fitness tracker and subscription service designed to monitor recovery, cardiovascular strain, sleep, and overall health 24/7.

It provides personalised, daily insights into how your body is functioning, helping users optimise performance, track fitness trends, and manage health, often used by athletes to monitor strain and recovery.

While the publicity around players not being allowed to wear the devices at the Australian Open has raised the profile of the product, they expressed their dismay at the decision that does not seem to be justified.

A spokesperson said: “WHOOP believes athletes have a fundamental right to understand their own performance and health – including during competition at events like the Australian Open.

“WHOOP is approved by the International Tennis Federation [ITF] for in-match wear and poses no safety, fairness, or competitive risk. Blocking access to personal health data does not protect sport. WHOOP will continue to stand with athletes and our members to defend their right to their data.”

The issue of what players are allowed to wear on court is confused by different rules at regular tour events and the Grand Slam, but the ITF’s decision to allow the use of wearable fitness monitors last year adds to the mystery around this issue.

The ITF have a place on the board of the Grand Slam events and their website confirms the use of fitness monitors is permitted in the professional game, with Whoop one of the devices included on their list.

“Player Analysis Technology (PAT) includes any equipment that collects, stores, transmits, analyses or communicates information on player performance, and may be a stand-alone device or incorporated within existing equipment,” reads the clarification from the ITF on what is permitted.

“The Rules of Tennis state that any PAT to be used in a tournament which is played according to the Rules must be named on the list of products below, which have been tested and approved as conforming to the specifications laid down in Appendix III of the Rules.”

While this incident may seem minor, it taps into the wider issue of what players are allowed to bring onto court and the perception among some in the sport that tournament rules are too stringent, especially at Grand Slam tournaments.

It would also be useful to have clarity across all events, with the different rules in Grand Slams and regular tour events an unwelcome confusion for players.

