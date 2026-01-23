Carlos Alcaraz has revealed that his older brother, Alvaro, has taken more “prominence” within his entourage following his split with Juan Carlos Ferrero.

World No 1 Alcaraz announced his shock split from Ferrero, his coach of seven years, in December, bringing an end to one of the most successful player-coach partnerships of modern times.

In the absence of Ferrero, it has been Samuel Lopez who has stepped into serve as Alcaraz’s head coach, having previously joined the Spaniard’s entourage to work alongside Ferrero ahead of his 2025 campaign.

Alcaraz has a strong entourage behind him, and his brother Alvaro — who is three years older than him — has been a part of that for several years.

Alvaro has often acted as a confidante for his younger brother, while also serving as a hitting partner for the six-time Grand Slam singles champion.

However, the reigning French Open and US Open champion has now revealed that Alvaro is set to take a more significant role in his team.

Speaking during the Spanish section of his Australian Open press conference on Friday, as reported by Punto de Break, Alcaraz detailed what his brother would now bring to his entourage.

He said (translated from Spanish): “My brother is a very important person in my personal and professional life.

“He brings me many positive things that I need to perform better on court and in tournaments. Now he’s going to take on more prominence alongside Samu [Lopez].

“He knows how we operate and how the tour works, and he knows a lot about tennis. Sometimes he has opinions and a way of seeing things that bring a lot to me and to Samu.

“I’m happy to see him in the box, more involved, because he brings me a lot.”

Alcaraz’s comments come following a strong start to his Australian Open campaign in Melbourne, with the world No 1 and top seed through to the second week without dropping a set.

After beating Adam Walton in round one and Yannick Hanfmann in round two, the Spaniard produced arguably his best performance so far in the third round against Corentin Moutet.

The 22-year-old made light work of the 32nd seed on Friday, needing just two hours and five minutes to claim a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win inside the Rod Laver Arena.

Alcaraz is now set to face 19th seed Tommy Paul in the fourth round, with the American having led 6-1, 6-1 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday before the 14th seed retired with injury.

It will be the seventh career meeting between Alcaraz and Paul, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 5-2 — and having won their past four meetings.

Should Alcaraz beat Paul to reach the quarter-final, he would match his best result at the Australian Open, having fallen at the last-eight stage in 2023 and 2024.

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event that the Spaniard has never won, and he is looking to complete the Career Grand Slam in Melbourne this year.

