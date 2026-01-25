Former British No 1 Laura Robson has dismissed conspiracy theories that have been floated by some cynics following Jannik Sinner’s fortune escape in his match against Eliot Spizzirri.

Sinner was gripped by full-body cramps as the extreme heat in Melbourne took its toll on him and it seemed as if he would not be able to get through the match.

Just as Sinner was struck down, the heat rule came into effect as tournament chiefs stopped the match and closed the roof, which gave the defending champion time to recover and get back on court to record a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Inevitably, social media platforms were full of comments from fans of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic suggesting the rules were bent to ensure Sinner would remain in the event.

Yet that theory carries very little weight, as the heat rule kicked in across all courts at the Australian Open and Sinner’s match was, in fact, the last to be halted due to the extreme temperatures.

Robson was quick to rule out any desire by Australian Open chiefs to manipulate the rules and allow Sinner to have some recovery time.

“There is no way he could have finished this match,” said Robson on TNT Sports.

“He was talking to Darren Cahill and saying I don’t know if I can do this. Darren was saying just walk through the third set and get off the court because they knew there was a very good chance that the heat rule was coming in.

“He certainly got lucky. People will be convinced that there were other factors in play and that the tournament did it on purpose, but genuinely it was boiling at that point of the day and it was pure kismet that the match stopped when it did.

“We sat off for seven or eight minutes and the ten-minute heat rule that came in at the end of the third [set]. Things just fell his way.”

Robson’s fellow TNT Sports analyst Tim Henman described the break for Sinner as a ‘massive slice of luck’, as he suggested the defending champions as very nearly counted out.

“If that went for another seven or eight minutes and the heat rules doesn’t come in, he can stand out on the court, but he loses the third set for sure.

“Once he had time to go off court, the temperature drops in Rod Laver Arena, his core body temperature drops as well and he started to feel a little bit better. He was able to loosen up and find a way through.”

Sinner will be grateful that he has two days to recover before his next match, but he will be keen to avoid playing in the daytime slots again as that may well be the biggest threat to his title hopes.

