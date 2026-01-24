Carlos Alcaraz has built a handy lead over Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open while Lorenzo Musetti is at a new high in the Live Rankings and the retiring Stan Wawrinka bows out from the season-opening Grand Slam with a nice boost.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz started the tournament only 550 points ahead of the Italian, but once the points from 2025 dropped, his lead increased to more than 2,000.

Should the Spaniard go on to win the Australian Open, combined with Sinner losing in the fourth round, the lead will be more than 3,000 after the hard-court major.

There is a new No 3 in the provisional rankings with Musetti moving ahead of Alexander Zverev and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic as the Italian had only 100 points to defend from last year.

Zverev is down two spots as he dropped 1,300 points after finishing runner-up to Sinner last year while Djokovic is fourth.

ATP Top 10 Before Australian Open

1. Carlos Alcaraz – 12,050

2. Jannik Sinner – 11,500

3. Alexander Zverev – 5,105

4. Novak Djokovic – 4,780

5. Lorenzo Musetti – 4,105

6. Alex de Minaur – 4,080

7. Ben Shelton – 4,000

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 3,990

9. Taylor Fritz – 3,840

10. Alexander Bublik – 3,065

Musetti, Djokovic and Zverev are all still alive in Melbourne so their positions could still change. In fact, nine of the top 10 players are still active with Felix Auger-Aliassime the only player to lose.

Fritz made an early exit in 2025, but he is into round four and has earned a three-place jump, moving ahead of Ben Shelton (No 9) in the battle for the American No 1 spot.

Live Rankings ATP Top 10

1. Carlos Alcaraz – 11,850

2. Jannik Sinner – 9,700

3. Lorenzo Musetti – 4,205

4. Novak Djokovic – 4,180

5. Alexander Zverev – 4,005

6. Taylor Fritz – 3,940

7. Alex de Minaur – 3,880

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 3,725

9. Ben Shelton – 3,400

10. Alexander Bublik – 3,235

There were only a few changes between No 11 and No 20 with Jack Draper – who is not competing in Australia due to injury – down two places to No 13, Francisco Cerundolo is up two places to No 19 after reaching the round of 16 while Jiri Lehecka -2 to No 21 after losing in the first round.

Australian Open Winners

Shanghai Masters champion Valentin Vacherot was seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time and the 30th seed reached the third round, earning a five-place jump to No 26. Likewise, Frances Tiafoe as he now sits at No 29 after jumping five spots.

Much further down, 21-year-old American Ethan Quinn reached the round of 32 and he jumped 12 places to No 68 while compatriot Eliot Spizzirri also lost in the third round, but earned a 14-place rise to a new high of No 71.

Hamad Medjedovic is +10 to No 80 after reaching the second round of the hard-court Grand Slam and Rinky Hijikata is +12 to No 102.

But the fairytale story goes to three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka, who competed at the Australian Open for the last time and reached the third round.

The Swiss, aged 40 years and 296 days old, was the oldest player to reach the third round of a major since Ken Rosewall at the 1978 Australian Open.

He lost to Taylor Fritz, but surged 32 spots to No 107.

Francesco Maestrelli came through qualifying and reached the second round before losing against Djokovic, but he is up +29 to a new career-high of No 112.

Australian Open Losers

Former world No 21 Lorenzo Sonego was given a tough second-round assignment as he faced Musetti and the defeat resulted in a 20-place drop to No 60.

American Aleksandar Kovacevic was beaten in the first round and he is -27 to No 83

Former world No 6 Gael Monfils also played at the Australian Open for the final time and he bowed out in the first round, leading to a 53-place drop to No 163.

But like Wawrinka, the rankings won’t be bother Monfils much.