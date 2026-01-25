This rising star of American tennis will make his first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final at the Australian Open, with the coach driving him to the very top of the game a veteran of major title glory in his own career.

Learner Tein’s stunning 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 win was every bit as convincing as that scoreline suggests, with the experienced Medveded honest enough to admit he had no answer to the brilliance of his 20-year-old opponent.

“I was trying to figure out what can I do to kind of disturb his level that he had at this moment,” Medvedev said.

“He played great, super-aggressive. Even when I was making good shots, he was making a better shot back.

“Didn’t find many solutions today on the court, which is rare, and I didn’t feel that many times in my life like this. He had, like, an unbelievable match where everything went in.”

It was some tribute from one of the more experienced players on the ATP Tour and it highlighted the growing presence Tien has in the men’s game.

Tien will now get a chance to topple world No 3 Alexander Zverev in his first Grand Slam quarter-final and he will have a wise old head in his corner as he plots his tactics against the towering German.

Former French Open champion Michael Chang in a high-profile presence in Tien’s corner and while the American great is not an outspoken character in his public comments, he is vocal behind the scenes as he lends his experience to his young charge.

“It’s great to have been able to add Michael to the team,” said Tien. “It’s special to have a legend like him by my side. He hasn’t stopped helping me since he arrived. I love the vision he has, as well as his experience. I feel like we’ve had a good relationship from day one, which has allowed us to work really well together.

“I’ve not had a lot of coaches, but I’ve been fortunate enough to have the coaches I’ve had my whole life. I think everyone’s played their role in me, as a person, in my game. I’m very thankful for everyone that’s helped me.”

Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski believes the presence of Chang in Tien’s camp will give him a chance to make the step from the junior ranks to the top tier of the senior game, as he gave these comments on his Off Court with Greg podcast.

“The guy who has impressed me a lot is Learner Tien. He has hired a certain guy by the name of Michael Chang, former world number two, French Open winner and multiple slam finalist. He is one of the greats of the game,” said Rusedski.

“That really shows intent. Remember his breakout in Australia where he beat Daniil Medvedev. He has gone up a notch. And let’s not forget, the guys who have won that Next Gen tournament – Tsitsipas, Sinner, Alcaraz, Draper – they haven’t done too badly!

“I have a feeling that he is one to watch out for in 2026. I hear that Chang is destroying him on the practice court. He is shocked at how many hours he is having to do on court.

“I heard that he has said something to the extent of ‘now I understand why these guys are at the very top’ because of what he is having to put in.

“I said he was a player to watch at the Australian Open and he has not disappointed. Look out for Learner Tien.”

No American player has won a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open and while there are five players from the nation in the top 30 of the ATP Rankings and 15 in the top 100, the final hurdle of winning a major title has proved to be beyond the likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe in recent years.

Now the weight of expectations may be about to fall onto Tien and if he can crack the Grand Slam title winning code, the engaging young man will instantly become one of the most marketable young athletes in the world.

