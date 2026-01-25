There were a couple of ways to look at Novak Djokovic’s fiery win against Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the Australian Open and they will be decided by familiar lines of allegiance.

Djokovic devotees will celebrate the fire that was oozing out of their hero as he overcame an opponent who recovered miraculously from what threatened to be a match-ending shoulder injury to produce some threatening tennis in the second and third sets.

It was no surprise that Djokovic referenced the ‘incredible treatment’ Van de Zandschulp received in his on-court interview after a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory that gave him a remarkable 400th match win at a Grand Slam tournament.

That recovery from Van de Zandschulp clearly annoyed Djokovic and that contributed to one of those agitated performances that have been so familiar from the Serbian legend down the years.

Anyone doubting Djokovic’s passion to defy the odds and win another Grand Slam title in the year that will see him mark his 39th birthday needed to watch his latest win, as the drive, passion and desire that have been lacking for Novak at times over the last couple of years were there in abundance.

Those who are not Djokovic fans will spin this latest performance in a very different way.

This was the latest occasion when Djokovic used the unwanted contribution of the fans to fire him up, with his plea to the chair umpire not to be polite when he asked the fans to stay quiet during points, evidence of his annoyance.

His mood so nearly resulted in another flashpoint mid-way through the second set as he fired a ball in anger and narrowly missed the ball kid perched at the net.

If his random aim on his strike had diverted the ball into the face of the ball kid, this match would have been notable for being the second time Djokovic was disqualified in a Grand Slam event after his famous 2020 exit at the US Open after he struck a linesperson with a ball.

Djokovic held his hands up, saying: “I apologise for that. That was not necessary and in the heat of the moment. I was lucky there, and I’m sorry for causing any distress to the ball kid or anybody.”

This latest performance was Djokovic in all of his glorious technicolour and he even threw in his gesture of holding his hand to his ear at the end of the match as he taunted the fans who dared to disrespect him.

When his mind cleared and he spoke to Jim Courier in front of those fans, he admitted his attitude can let him down at times.

He also insisted he is not getting carried away with his impressive form in Melbourne so far.

“I’m not getting ahead of myself,” said Djokovic. “Last year I learned the lesson, got too excited too early, in some of the Grand Slams, playing really well and getting to the semis, and then getting injured in three out of the four.

“I’m still trying to give these young guys a push for their money. I’m still around, I’m hanging in there.

“Alcaraz and Sinner are the two best players in the world, they’re playing on a different level to all of us right now.

“But when you enter the court and the ball rolls, you always have a chance. Particularly here, the court which has given me the most in my career.”

Djokovic’s oratory skills were in evidence after the match and when you hear him speak with such clarity and honesty, it shows a very different side to the firebrand that has long since secured his place as the greatest male tennis player of them all.

His latest performance on and off the court also confirmed the fire that he will need to drive him towards another Grand Slam title is still very much burning inside him.

