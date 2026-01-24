Tennis great Justine Henin has asserted that Novak Djokovic was “very lucky” to avoid disqualification at the 2026 Australian Open after making a “violent gesture” during his latest victory.

Djokovic defeated world No 75 Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) after two hours and 44 minutes in the third round of the Australian Open on Rod Laver Arena.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion looked to be cruising when leading 6-3, 3-0 with a double break in the second set, but his 30-year-old Dutch opponent improved after a medical timeout for a shoulder issue.

When leading 6-3, 4-2 in the second set with van de Zandschulp serving, Djokovic smashed a ball in anger after a point and came close to hitting a ball girl at the side of the net.

In the third set, the 38-year-old Serbian came back from 1-3 down and fought off two set points when serving at 5-6.

Djokovic was infamously defaulted in his match against Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2020 US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball he struck in frustration.

While commentating on the match for Eurosport, former world No 1 Henin said Djokovic was fortunate to escape given he hit the ball far harder than he did when disqualified at the US Open.

“It’s still crazy after what happened to him at the US Open,” said the seven-time Grand Slam champion

Australian Open News

Jannik Sinner makes ‘got lucky’ confession after surviving major Australian Open heat scare

Australian Open: Leading expert issues player health warning as extreme heat expected

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“He’s played a lot of matches since his disqualification at the 2020 US Open, but it’s certainly still in the back of his mind.

“But at the same time, when you’re caught up in the moment, the emotions… You can feel them overflowing in Djokovic.

“He’d been trying to contain it for a few games. It came out, and he was lucky, very lucky, in that situation.

“We immediately saw the umpire look at him and try to talk to him. It was impossible; Djokovic wasn’t going to look at him at that moment.

“I don’t even know if Novak responded to him during the change of ends. This gesture is more violent than the one at the US Open, yes.”

What next for Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic will face either 16th seed Jakub Mensik or the unseeded Ethan Quinn in the last 16 at Melbourne Park.

READ NEXT: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open after she dominated headlines

