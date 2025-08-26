Iga Swiatek’s sublime summer continued with a record-breaking opening-round win at the US Open on Tuesday.

Playing in her first singles match since last week’s Cincinnati Open triumph, world No 2 Swiatek wasted little time in a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over Emiliana Arango.

It took exactly an hour for the 24-year-old to seal victory inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, striking an impressive 26 winners to just 14 unforced errors, and breaking her opponent on four occasions.

Swiatek enters the US Open as many people’s pick to win the title, as she looks to win her seventh Grand Slam title and second title in New York after her triumph at this event back in 2022.

The Pole received a wave of support during her run to the title three years ago, and revealed during Tuesday’s on-court post-match interview that she revelled in the atmosphere inside tennis’ biggest stadium.

“Yeah, Polish fans are kind of everywhere,” said Swiatek.

“It’s super nice to feel the support always. They’re coming kind of around the world too, every place I play. It’s great, but I also really appreciate people that come from different countries.

“I feel every year it’s more. I just hope they’ll enjoy my game.”

Swiatek’s statement win will make plenty of headlines, though she has now broken a stunning record previously held by tennis icon Monica Seles.

Victory for the world No 2 was her 65th consecutive win in opening matches at WTA-level events, breaking Seles’ previous record streak of 64 such wins.

Tennis News

The last time Swiatek was beaten in her opening match at a tournament was the 2021 Cincinnati Open, when she was beaten in her opening match by Ons Jabeur.

At the time, the Pole was ranked eighth in the world and had only won one of her six Grand Slam singles titles.

And, quite incredibly, Swiatek has lost a total of just six sets across those 65 consecutive opening round wins.

At Grand Slam tournaments, the Pole has now prevailed in 24 consecutive round-one matches, with her last – and only – opening-round defeat at a major coming back at Wimbledon in 2019.

Swiatek will now look to reach at least the third round for the 23rd consecutive Grand Slam tournament when she returns to court on Thursday.

The second seed will be up against Suzan Lamens in the second round, with the Dutchwoman picking up a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 victory over Valerie Glozman on Tuesday.

It will be the first career meeting between the two, though Swiatek will enter as a significant favourite against the world No 66.

