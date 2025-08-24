The final Grand Slam event of the season is here, and there will be plenty at stake.

The biggest names in the women’s game will be vying for the US Open title over the next fortnight, though there will be plenty to follow across the WTA Rankings as well.

Here, we look at the points being defended by the top 10 seeds in the draw, as well as some of the other biggest names in the game.

1) Aryna Sabalenka – 2,000

After losing the 2023 final, world No 1 Sabalenka bounced back to lift her first US Open title, and third Grand Slam singles title, in New York last September.

Still searching for her first major title of the season, the Belarusian has 2,000 points to defend in New York, and could lose her world No 1 ranking if results go against her.

2) Iga Swiatek – 430

Considered by many to be the favourite for this year’s title, Swiatek lifted the title back in 2022, though she has not reached the semi-final since then.

Swiatek has 430 quarter-final points to defend from her run to the quarter-final in 2024, and is one of two women who could threaten Sabalenka’s world No 1 ranking this fortnight.

3) Coco Gauff – 240

The other women who could threaten Sabalenka’s position as the world No 1 is Gauff, who is currently ranked third – and will look to hold the top spot for the very first time.

After losing in round four during her title defence in 2024, the third seed has just 240 points to defend at this year’s tournament.

4) Jessica Pegula – 1,300

After multiple quarter-final defeats at Grand Slams, Pegula broke through and reached her first major singles final in New York last September, falling to Sabalenka in the final.

The fourth seed has a significant 1,300 points to defend this coming fortnight, and is under some pressure having already dropped significant points this summer.

5) Mirra Andreeva – 70

Having reached French Open and Wimbledon quarter-finals this summer, how far can fifth seed and teen star Andreeva go at the US Open?

Currently at a career-high of world No 5, Andreeva has just 70 points to defend after falling in the second round last year, and could be in line for a WTA Rankings breakthrough.

6) Madison Keys – 130

Having stunned the tennis world with her extraordinary Australian Open triumph earlier this year, former US Open runner-up Keys will now look for another special run at her home major.

A player who’s reached three semi-finals at the event in total, the 30-year-old has just 130 points to defend after losing in the third round.

7) Jasmine Paolini – 240

Paolini has had a difficult year at Grand Slams but, following a run to the Cincinnati Open final, could approach the final major of 2025 with some confidence.

Having reached the fourth round of the tournament twelve months ago, the Italian has 240 points to defend at the US Open this year.

8) Amanda Anisimova – 10

Anisimova’s home major is the only Grand Slam tournament where she has so far failed to make the second week; can the world No 9 break through in 2025?

The American was beaten in the opening round as a wildcard in 2024, meaning she has a significant WTA Rankings opportunity with just 10 points to defend.

9) Elena Rybakina – 70

The US Open has traditionally been Rybakina’s weakest Slam, with the former world No 3 having never made it past the third round in New York.

However, the Kazakh’s encouraging form this hard-court summer may give her confidence coming in, and she has just 70 points to defend after her second-round withdrawal in 2024.

10) Emma Navarro – 780

Navarro’s breakout run at the US Open was one of the biggest stories of the tournament in 2024, with the home favourite reaching the last four.

However, that puts the 10th seed under pressure following a slightly underwhelming season to date, with 780 points to defend.

Selected others

Karolina Muchova: A semi-finalist the past two years, Muchova – much like Navarro – faces defending 780 points after a challenging 2025 season to date.

Emma Raducanu: Beaten in the first round twelve months ago, Raducanu has just 10 points to defend, as she looks to win a US Open match for the first time since her stunning 2021 triumph.

Naomi Osaka: Seeded at a major for the first time since the 2022 Australian Open, Osaka has just 70 second-round points to defend after losing to Muchova in 2024.

Zheng Qinwen & Paula Badosa: Quarter-finalists in 2024, world No 7 Qinwen and No 16 Badosa will both drop 430 points after withdrawing due to injury.

