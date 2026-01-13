The 2026 tennis season has only just started, but we are now less than one week away from action beginning at the Australian Open — the opening Grand Slam event of the year.

The ‘Happy Slam’ is one of the most popular events on the calendar and has crowned an array of legendary champions over the years, with this year’s edition of action inside Melbourne Park set to deliver a thrilling fortnight of competition.

From the biggest names in action to the prize money and ranking points on offer, we take you through all you need to know about the 2026 Australian Open.

Who is in action?

This year’s men’s singles draw is set to be headlined by world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and world No 2 Jannik Sinner, the two overwhelming favourites for the title.

Alcaraz is looking to complete the Career Grand Slam and win his seventh major title, while Sinner is looking to win his third straight Australian Open title and fifth Slam overall.

They are followed in the draw by Alexander Zverev, the world No 3 and the man Sinner beat in the final twelve months ago.

Novak Djokovic, who holds a record 10 men’s singles titles at the event, is set to be the fourth seed, though there are some injury concerns after his Adelaide International withdrawal.

The top eight men’s singles seeds are set to be rounded off by Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Ben Shelton.

Tennis News

Grand Slam winner makes surprise Novak Djokovic retirement prediction ahead of Australian Open

Australian Open withdrawal list grows as French star joins those on sidelines

The women’s singles draw will be headlined by world No 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who will enter as the favourite as she looks to regain the title following defeat in the final last year.

Iga Swiatek is set to be seeded second as she, much like Alcaraz, looks to win her seventh Grand Slam title and complete the Career Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Coco Gauff is set to be seeded third at the opening major of the year, with world No 4 Amanda Anisimova seeded fourth in her quest to win a first major title.

The top eight seeds will be rounded out by Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, and Mirra Andreeva, with reigning champion Madison Keys set to be seeded ninth.

What prize money is on offer?

Record prize money is on offer at the Australian Open in 2026, with this year’s men’s and women’s singles champion set to take home A$4,150,000 in winnings.

That is equivalent to approximately US$2,782,284 or £2,065,354, and is up from the A$3,500,000 awarded to Sinner and Keys for their victories in 2025.

This year’s beaten finalists will take home A$2,150,000, while the players who exit the men’s and women’s singles draw at the semi-final stage will earn A$1,250,000.

A total of A$750,000 will be awarded to players who reach the quarter-final, while A$480,000 will be on offer for players who progress to the fourth round.

Players beaten in the third round will take home A$327,750, with players in the second round earning A$225,000, and players in round one awarded A$150,000.

Champion: A$4,150,000

Runner-up: A$2,150,000

Semi-finalist: A$1,250,000

Quarter-finalists: A$750,000

Round 4: A$480,000

Round 3: A$327,750

Round 2: A$225,000

Round 1: A$150,000

What ranking points are on offer?

The ranking points vary slightly at some stages of the men’s and women’s singles draw, though both champions will earn a significant 2,000 ranking points for their efforts.

Both beaten finalists will also earn 1,300 ranking points for their campaign, though there are differences further down the rounds.

Men’s singles semi-finalists will take home 800 ranking points, while the women’s semi-finalists will earn 780 ranking points for the WTA Rankings.

Quarter-finalists will earn 400 ranking points in the men’s singles draw, with 430 ranking points on offer in the women’s singles draw.

Players who reach the fourth round in the men’s singles draw will earn 200 ranking points in the ATP Rankings, while 240 ranking points are on offer in women’s singles action.

Third round action offers 100 ranking points in men’s singles action and 130 ranking points in women’s singles, while players who reach the second round will earn 50 ranking points in the men’s draw, and 70 ranking points in the women’s draw.

In both the men’s and women’s singles draws, 10 ranking points are on offer in round one.

Champion: 2,000 points – men’s & women’s singles

Runner-up: 1,300 points – men’s & women’s singles

Semi-finalist: 800 points – men’s singles; 780 points women’s singles

Quarter-finalists: 400 points – men’s singles; 430 points – women’s singles

Round 4: 200 points – men’s singles; 240 points – women’s singles

Round 3: 100 points – men’s singles; 130 points – women’s singles

Round 2: 50 points – men’s singles; 70 points – women’s singles

Round 1: 10 points – men’s and women’s singles

Key dates

The draw for both the men’s and women’s singles events is set to be made at 14:30 Melbourne time on Thursday, January 15, which is approximately 03:30 UK Time and 22:30 US East Coast Time.

The main draw will then begin on Sunday, January 18, with the opening round of action spread across the first three days of the tournament.

The women’s singles final is set to be held on Saturday, January 31, while the men’s singles final will be held on Sunday, February 1.

A full expected schedule for round-by-round play is below:

Round 1: January 18-20

Round 2: January 21-22

Round 3: January 23-24

Round 4: January 25-26

Quarter-finals: January 27-28

Women’s singles semi-finals: January 29

Men’s singles semi-finals: January 30

Women’s singles final: January 31

Men’s singles final: February 1

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: 5 rising stars to watch at the Australian Open – ft. Alex Eala, Learner Tien, Victoria Mboko