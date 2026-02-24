ATP Indian Wells entry list, ranking points, prize money, key dates: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic star
Indian Wells is one of the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar, and all eyes will be on who can triumph in Tennis Paradise in 2026.
Jack Draper defeated Holger Rune in a surprise final to lift his first Masters 1000 title twelve months ago, and the Brit is set to be part of an incredibly strong field in 2026.
We take you through all you need to know about this year’s men’s singles event, from the biggest names in action to the prize money and ranking points on offer.
Who is in action?
So far, only 2025 runner-up Rune and Jaume Munar have withdrawn from the initial entry list released earlier this year.
That means that the tournament is still set to be headlined by world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, world No 2 Jannik Sinner, and world No 3 Novak Djokovic.
Two-time champion Alcaraz will hope to regain his title following a semi-final loss last year, while Sinner will return after missing last year’s event due to his three-month suspension.
Djokovic, who has not played since reaching the Australian Open final, holds a joint-record five titles in Indian Wells, though he was stunned in the second round twelve months ago.
Alexander Zverev is also set to be a top-four seed at the tournament, with the German looking to win the title for the first time.
Defending champion Draper returns as he looks to regain his title and continue his return from injury, while 2022 champion Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton lead a strong American contingent in the desert.
Thirty-two players will be seeded in the 96-player draw and receive an opening-round bye, with those seeds set to be confirmed following next week’s ATP Rankings update.
What prize money is on offer?
Controversially, the prize money on offer in Indian Wells is actually slightly down from 2025, though significant winnings are still on offer.
This year’s men’s singles champion is still set to receive $1,151,380, though that is down on the $1,201,125 awarded to Draper twelve months ago.
The runner-up will take home $612,340 in prize money, with $340,190 awarded to the two beaten semi-finalists, and $193,645 awarded to the four quarter-finalists.
Players who reach the fourth round will take home $105,720, with players in round three earning $61,865 in winnings.
A total of $36,110 is on offer in round two, with prize money of $24,335 available in the opening round.
Champion: $1,151,380
Runner-up: $612,340
Semi-finalists: $340,190
Quarter-finalists: $193,645
Round 4: $105,720
Round 3: $61,865
Round 2: $36,110
Round 1: $24,335
What ranking points are on offer?
Significant ranking points are on offer at the Masters event, with 1,000 points on offer to this year’s men’s singles champion.
The eventual runner-up will also earn a not-insignificant 650 ranking points, with 400 ranking points on offer for both semi-finalists, and 200 ranking points on offer for the four beaten quarter-finalists.
A total of 100 ranking points will be on offer in round four, with 50 ranking points on offer in round three, 25 ranking points in round two, and just 10 ranking points in round one.
However, seeded players who begin their campaigns in round two will hold 10 ranking points and will take home that total of points should they lose in the second round.
Key dates
Main draw action in Indian Wells will take place from March 4-15, with the men’s singles qualifying event taking place from March 2-3.
The opening round of men’s singles action will be held on Wednesday, March 4, and Thursday, March 5, subject to weather conditions.
Round two action will then take place across Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, with the top 32 seeds beginning their campaigns across these two days.
Rounds three and four will then also be spread across the ensuing two-day periods, before all four men’s singles quarter-finals take place on Thursday, March 12.
There will then be a day of rest for the four remaining players, before the semi-finals are held on Saturday, March 14, and then the final takes place on Saturday, March 15.
The draw for the men’s singles event will likely take place on Monday or Tuesday before the main draw starts, after the seeds have been confirmed.
Champion: 1,000 points
Runner-up: 650 points
Semi-finalists: 400 points
Quarter-finalists: 200 points
Round 4: 100 points
Round 3: 50 points
Round 2: 25 points (10 points for seeded players)
Round 1: 10 points
Entry List (as of February 24, 2026)
Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic
Alexander Zverev
Lorenzo Musetti
Alex de Minaur
Taylor Fritz
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Ben Shelton
Alexander Bublik
Daniil Medvedev
Casper Ruud
Jack Draper
Andrey Rublev
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Jakub Mensik
Karen Khachanov
Francisco Cerundolo
Flavio Cobolli
Jiri Lehecka
Tommy Paul
Luciano Darderi
Learner Tien
Denis Shapovalov
Cameron Norrie
Valentin Vacherot
Tomas Machac
Tallon Griekspoor
Frances Tiafoe
Arthur Rinderknech
Brandon Nakashima
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Joao Fonseca
Sebastian Baez
Corentin Moutet
Ugo Humbert
Gabriel Diallo
Zizou Bergs
Alex Michelsen
Arthur Fils
Grigor Dimitrov
Daniel Altmaier
Nuno Borges
Fabian Marozsan
Jenson Brooksby
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Alexandre Muller
Marton Fucsovics
Alexei Popyrin
Hubert Hurkacz
Sebastian Korda
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Kamil Majchrzak
Valentin Royer
(PR) Jerry Shang
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Matteo Berrettini
Marcos Giron
Lorenzo Sonego
Marin Cilic
Damir Dzumhur
Reilly Opelka
Francisco Comesana
Matteo Arnaldi
Terence Atmane
Botic van de Zandschulp
Ethan Quinn
Miomir Kecmanovic
Adrian Mannarino
Eliot Spizzirri
Raphael Collignon
Alejandro Tabilo
Mattia Bellucci
Mariano Navone
Arthur Cazaux
Pedro Martinez
Filip Misolic
Hamad Medjedovic
Quetin Halys
Further wildcards and qualifiers tbc
