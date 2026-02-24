Indian Wells is one of the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar, and all eyes will be on who can triumph in Tennis Paradise in 2026.

Jack Draper defeated Holger Rune in a surprise final to lift his first Masters 1000 title twelve months ago, and the Brit is set to be part of an incredibly strong field in 2026.

We take you through all you need to know about this year’s men’s singles event, from the biggest names in action to the prize money and ranking points on offer.

Who is in action?

So far, only 2025 runner-up Rune and Jaume Munar have withdrawn from the initial entry list released earlier this year.

That means that the tournament is still set to be headlined by world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, world No 2 Jannik Sinner, and world No 3 Novak Djokovic.

Two-time champion Alcaraz will hope to regain his title following a semi-final loss last year, while Sinner will return after missing last year’s event due to his three-month suspension.

Djokovic, who has not played since reaching the Australian Open final, holds a joint-record five titles in Indian Wells, though he was stunned in the second round twelve months ago.

Alexander Zverev is also set to be a top-four seed at the tournament, with the German looking to win the title for the first time.

Defending champion Draper returns as he looks to regain his title and continue his return from injury, while 2022 champion Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton lead a strong American contingent in the desert.

Thirty-two players will be seeded in the 96-player draw and receive an opening-round bye, with those seeds set to be confirmed following next week’s ATP Rankings update.

What prize money is on offer?

Controversially, the prize money on offer in Indian Wells is actually slightly down from 2025, though significant winnings are still on offer.

This year’s men’s singles champion is still set to receive $1,151,380, though that is down on the $1,201,125 awarded to Draper twelve months ago.

The runner-up will take home $612,340 in prize money, with $340,190 awarded to the two beaten semi-finalists, and $193,645 awarded to the four quarter-finalists.

Players who reach the fourth round will take home $105,720, with players in round three earning $61,865 in winnings.

A total of $36,110 is on offer in round two, with prize money of $24,335 available in the opening round.

Champion: $1,151,380

Runner-up: $612,340

Semi-finalists: $340,190

Quarter-finalists: $193,645

Round 4: $105,720

Round 3: $61,865

Round 2: $36,110

Round 1: $24,335

What ranking points are on offer?

Significant ranking points are on offer at the Masters event, with 1,000 points on offer to this year’s men’s singles champion.

The eventual runner-up will also earn a not-insignificant 650 ranking points, with 400 ranking points on offer for both semi-finalists, and 200 ranking points on offer for the four beaten quarter-finalists.

A total of 100 ranking points will be on offer in round four, with 50 ranking points on offer in round three, 25 ranking points in round two, and just 10 ranking points in round one.

However, seeded players who begin their campaigns in round two will hold 10 ranking points and will take home that total of points should they lose in the second round.

Key dates

Main draw action in Indian Wells will take place from March 4-15, with the men’s singles qualifying event taking place from March 2-3.

The opening round of men’s singles action will be held on Wednesday, March 4, and Thursday, March 5, subject to weather conditions.

Round two action will then take place across Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, with the top 32 seeds beginning their campaigns across these two days.

Rounds three and four will then also be spread across the ensuing two-day periods, before all four men’s singles quarter-finals take place on Thursday, March 12.

There will then be a day of rest for the four remaining players, before the semi-finals are held on Saturday, March 14, and then the final takes place on Saturday, March 15.

The draw for the men’s singles event will likely take place on Monday or Tuesday before the main draw starts, after the seeds have been confirmed.

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round 4: 100 points

Round 3: 50 points

Round 2: 25 points (10 points for seeded players)

Round 1: 10 points

Entry List (as of February 24, 2026)

Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev

Lorenzo Musetti

Alex de Minaur

Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Ben Shelton

Alexander Bublik

Daniil Medvedev

Casper Ruud

Jack Draper

Andrey Rublev

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Jakub Mensik

Karen Khachanov

Francisco Cerundolo

Flavio Cobolli

Jiri Lehecka

Tommy Paul

Luciano Darderi

Learner Tien

Denis Shapovalov

Cameron Norrie

Valentin Vacherot

Tomas Machac

Tallon Griekspoor

Frances Tiafoe

Arthur Rinderknech

Brandon Nakashima

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Joao Fonseca

Sebastian Baez

Corentin Moutet

Ugo Humbert

Gabriel Diallo

Zizou Bergs

Alex Michelsen

Arthur Fils

Grigor Dimitrov

Daniel Altmaier

Nuno Borges

Fabian Marozsan

Jenson Brooksby

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Alexandre Muller

Marton Fucsovics

Alexei Popyrin

Hubert Hurkacz

Sebastian Korda

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Kamil Majchrzak

Valentin Royer

(PR) Jerry Shang

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Matteo Berrettini

Marcos Giron

Lorenzo Sonego

Marin Cilic

Damir Dzumhur

Reilly Opelka

Francisco Comesana

Matteo Arnaldi

Terence Atmane

Botic van de Zandschulp

Ethan Quinn

Miomir Kecmanovic

Adrian Mannarino

Eliot Spizzirri

Raphael Collignon

Alejandro Tabilo

Mattia Bellucci

Mariano Navone

Arthur Cazaux

Pedro Martinez

Filip Misolic

Hamad Medjedovic

Quetin Halys

Further wildcards and qualifiers tbc

