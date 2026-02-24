Acclaimed tennis coach Rick Macci has backed Jessica Pegula for Grand Slam success, following her triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships this weekend.

World No 5 Pegula defeated Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 to lift the title in Dubai, claiming her milestone 10th WTA Tour singles title and her fourth singles title at WTA 1000-level.

The American has long been recognised as one of the most consistent players of her era, and has now reached the semi-final of her last seven WTA Tour tournaments.

Pegula has been a mainstay inside the top 10 since 2022 and reached her career-high of world No 3 in the WTA Rankings that season, though she has not yet won a Grand Slam singles title.

Her sole major singles final came at the US Open in 2024, falling to Aryna Sabalenka in a competitive championship match, while she was beaten by the Belarusian in three sets at the semi-final stage in New York in 2025.

Pegula was also a semi-finalist at the Australian Open this January, losing to eventual champion Elena Rybakina, while she is a former French Open and Wimbledon quarter-finalist.

Having reached the semi-final of the last two Grand Slam tournaments, the American — who celebrates her 32nd birthday on Tuesday — will likely be considered a threat for the remaining three majors of 2026, especially after her start to the year.

And the world No 5 has now been backed for Slam success by legendary coach Macci, who worked with the likes of Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Jennifer Capriati.

Posting on Twitter/X, Macci claimed that Pegula was “100%” capable of lifting a major title.

He wrote: “Can Pegula win a slam. 100%. She can beat anybody anytime anywhere.

“She hits a clean lasers off either side and can turn the tide. But mentally she is calm cool and collected under the sun or moon and will collect a Major real soon.”

In a further post on the social media site, he hailed the world No 5 a “role model” due to her work ethic.

Macci posted: “Jessica Pegula loves the competition and is all about the competition. Great work ethic Great attitude still improving at age 32. Unreal role model for a Billion Reasons for every junior with wealthy parents.”

Pegula is currently set for a quick return to action after her Dubai Tennis Championships triumph, with the American still set to defend her WTA 250 Austin Open title as things stand.

She is the top seed at the event, and is currently set to face Rebecca Sramkova in round one.

Pegula is then set to compete at the back-to-back ‘Sunshine Double’ WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami, having reached the final at the latter event back in 2025.

