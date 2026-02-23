Emma Raducanu’s blockbuster move to UNIQLO looks set to be confirmed in the coming days after the brand teased a ‘new face’ on social media this week.

Rumours first emerged last December that Raducanu was making the switch from Nike to UNIQLO, as reported by Craig Shapiro of The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast.

World No 25 Raducanu has been sponsored by Nike throughout her career, and the 23-year-old has still been wearing Nike kits across the start of the 2026 season, including at the Australian Open in January.

Talk of a major clothing sponsorship change had died down in recent weeks, but it now appears that the move will soon be made official.

UNIQLO Ambassadors posted on Twitter/X on Monday morning with a post captioned: “We’re proud to welcome a new face to UNIQLO.”

While Raducanu’s face is not included, it does appear to be the 2021 US Open champion who is pictured in the post.

UNIQLO Ambassador’s post on social media.

While Nike still sponsors an array of notable tennis names such as Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner, Raducanu looks set to become the latest in a line of players to move away from the brand in recent years.

Fellow WTA Tour player Elina Svitolina left Nike to join Adidas in 2023, while ATP Tour stars Lorenzo Musetti, Jack Draper, and Frances Tiafoe have also all left the brand in recent years.

Who will Raducanu join as an UNIQLO ambassador?

If and when Raducanu’s move to UNIQLO is confirmed, the world No 25 will join a small yet notable group of ambassadors for the Japanese clothing brand.

UNIQLO’s most famous ambassador is none other than tennis icon Roger Federer, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion switching from Nike back in 2018, and remaining a part of the UNIQLO family even after his retirement in 2022.

Also sponsored by UNIQLO is former world No 4 Kei Nishikori, Japan’s greatest male tennis player of the Open Era, and wheelchair tennis greats Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid.

Outside of tennis, Australian golf major champion Adam Scott and Japanese snowboarding Olympic champion Ayumu Hirano are also UNIQLO Ambassadors.

The announcement around Raducanu could come ahead of her return to action at Indian Wells next week, with the Brit looking to return to form after back-to-back losses in the Middle East swing.

