The Arthur Fery “ferytale” continues at Wimbledon with the wildcard becoming only the fifth British man to reach a semi-final at the SW19 in the Open Era.

World No 114 Fery produced an incredible quarter-final performance as he stunned French Open runner-up and ninth seed Flavio Cobolli to become only the second wildcard to reach the last four at Wimbledon in the Open Era with Goran Ivanisevic the other man to achieve the feat following his title run in 2003.

The 23-year-old’s 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 win has earned him a 78-place jump in the Live ATP Rankings while he is guaranteed to go home with a cheque of at least £900,000 ($1,207,689) for reaching the semi-final.

Before Wimbledon, Fery had earned $883,618 in career prize money so he will more than double that tally and if he follows in Ivanisevic’s footsteps and wins the title, then he will go home with a cheque of £3,600,000 ($4,830,756), but that is still pale in comparison to his family fortune.

Fery hails from a wealthy family as he was born to Loic and Olivia Fery with his father a French businessman and his mother a former tennis player who represented France and Hong Kong during her professional career.

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Loic accumulated his staggering wealth through international finance while he is also a sports executive as he is currently the president of Ligue 1 football club FC Lorient.

The Frenchman, who divorced Olivia in 2022, established Chenavari Investment Managers in 2007 with the hedge fund company specialising in alternative credit and fixed income with the firm overseeing assets worth more than $5 billion.

According to Challengers, Loic Fery’s net worth is estimated to be €320 million (around £275 million/$365 million), which puts him at No 402 on the latest French rich list.

But how does Fery’s family fortune compare to that of American stars Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, who also have incredibly wealthy parents?

Jessica Pegula

Reigning world No 4 Pegula has earned $24,690,644 in career prize money and she will add another $644,101 (£480,000) to that total after reaching the quarter-final at Wimbledon this year.

But her family fortune dwarfs her earnings and the net worth of Loic Fery as Pegula’s parents Terry and Kim Pegula are worth $9.3 billion. According to the latest Forbes rich list, Terry is currently the 378th richest person in the world.

So no surprise that former world No 4 Zheng Qinwen’s nickname for Jessica Pegula is Dafu, which translates to “the big rich” with her parents’ wealth coming from oil and gas ventures, while he is also the owner of the Buffalo Bills (NFL) and the Buffalo Sabers (NHL).

Emma Navarro

Pegula’s fellow American Navarro also comes from a rich family as her parents Ben and Kelly Navarro are worth $3.2 billion with Ben sitting at No 1,319 in the global rich list.

Ben works in finance and is the founder of Beemok Capital while he also co-founded the Sherman Financial Group, one of the largest credit and debt collection empires in the United States.

Navarro, a former world No 8, is a millionaire out of her own right as she has made $6,315,220 in career prize money to date.

But like Pegula and Fery, Navarro doesn’t take note of headlines when it comes to her family wealth, as she told Tatler magazine: “I don’t read anything. I don’t read the comments, the articles, any of that stuff. I don’t know what the fans are saying.

“There will be headlines and they kind of mention that [her father’s billionaire status] which is fine, but I didn’t grow up being handed things. We grew up in a sort of traditional way.

“We’d get up at 6am on a Saturday morning and go play tennis… growing up it was a priority that we learnt toughness and we learnt work ethic and how to be intentional and purposeful and live productive lives so I don’t love being referred to as whoever with however-much-money’s daughter. It’s a label I don’t really like.”