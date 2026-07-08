Arthur Fery is set to be crowned as the new British No 1 after his stunning run to the Wimbledon semi-finals and his unexpected success is certain to see a host of lucrative sponsorship offers coming his way.

Wild card Fery showed some impressive form on grass courts when he reached the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 event at the Queen’s Club last month, losing to eventual champion Francisco Cerundolo even though he was a break ahead in the deciding set of that match.

Now he has taken his heroics to previously unimaginable levels after his straight sets win against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli on Centre Court fired him into his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The huge number of ranking points on offer in the four big events on the men’s tennis tour has ensured that Fery’s ranking has taken huge leaps forward over the course of Wimbledon, with the current live rankings projecting he will rise to from his current position of No 114 to a stunning No 36.

That 78-position leap will transform his career and ensure he gains direct entry into all the top ATP Tour events, including next month’s US Open.

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As well as the £900,000 in prize money he is now guaranteed from the enhanced Wimbledon prize pot, Fery is also set to benefit from some lucrative sponsorship opportunities that may be akin to those that came the way of fellow Brit Emma Raducanu after she come through qualifying to win the US Open in 2021.

Fery may need to go all the way and become the first Englishman to win Wimbledon since Fred Perry almost a century ago if he is to hit the big jackpot with sponsors, but he is certain to get some attractive offers after writing of the sporting fairytales of the years.

Raducanu was bestowed with a host of lavish endorsement deals after her US Open win, with Vodafone, British Airways, Tiffany and Co. and Evian among her big money backers.

Some of those deals were not renewed due to Raducanu’s lack of success on the tennis court over the last five years and Fery may now reap the benefits of being the new big star of British tennis.

His nationality is relevant in this discussion as a British player will be more attractive to sponsors as he could reach a prime audience.

Fery’s Instagram page confirms he has fewer than 50,000 followers and that is a relatively small number considering huge exposure at Wimbledon during his run to the last four, so the team around him will now be eager to boost those numbers.

Fery’s agent, Nathan Rooney, who also manages recently retired British player Dan Evans, is an outstanding operator who was also a fine tennis player in his youth.

Rooney will have played a role in all the key decisions that have taken Fery to this point, with his development in the US college system crucial to the maturity he is showing on court.

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Whatever happens from this point forward, Fery can also say he was a Wimbledon semi-finalist and British No 1.

He will not want his story to end here and the commercial and sporting opportunities set to come his way are a reward for the steady and considered approach he has taken to his career.

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