The top two in the WTA Rankings will remain unchanged after Wimbledon despite their early exits, but behind them, there were several winners and losers in terms of positional changes.

Only three matches are left in the 2026 women’s draw of the grass-court Grand Slam and no one inside the pre-tournament top six will feature with Coco Gauff the highest-ranked player left.

World No 7 Gauff will take on No 9 Karolina Muchova in the one semi-final while it will be a battle between No 12 Linda Noskova and No 13 Marta Kostyuk in the other match.

The abovementioned four are all set for a boost in the rankings next week, but there will be no change at the top as Aryna Sabalenka will continue her streak as No 1.

WTA Top 10 Before Wimbledon (29 June)

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,090

2. Elena Rybakina – 8,143

3. Iga Swiatek – 6,409

4. Jessica Pegula – 5,881

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,653

6. Amanda Anisimova – 5,523

7. Coco Gauff – 4,879

8. Elina Svitolina – 4,471

9. Karolina Muchova – 3,878

10. Victoria Mboko – 3,670

Sabalenka – who has topped the WTA Rankings since October 2024 – was in danger of being overtaken by Elena Rybakina after Wimbledon, but the reigning Australian Open champion’s challenge came to an end in the round, ensuring the four-time Grand Slam winner would remain at No 1.

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The Belarusian herself then missed an opportunity to increase her lead as she was beaten in the round of 16 by Naomi Osaka.

It does mean the gap between the top two is down to 407 points as Sabalenka dropped 540 points (she defended 780 for her semi-final last year) while Rybakina didn’t lose any points as she also exited in the third round 12 months ago.

There will be a different No 3 behind them as 2025 Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek’s round of 32 defeat will see her drop at least four places to No 7 with Jessica Pegula up one place to No 3, although she could still be replaced by Gauff.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Gauff is up three places already to No 4 after reaching the last four and she will move to No 3 if she wins the title. Muchova is also up three to a new high of No 6 while Kostyuk is set to make her top-10 debut with Noskova sitting at No 11 in the Live Rankings.

Live WTA Top 10 (9 July)

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 8,550

2. Elena Rybakina – 8,143

3. Jessica Pegula – 6,301

4. Coco Gauff – 5,649/6,169/6,869

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,293

6. Karolina Muchova – 5,648

7. Iga Swiatek – 4,539

8. Amanda Anisimova – 4,353

9. Elina Svitolina – 4,351

10. Marta Kostyuk – 3,926/4,446/5,146

Other Winners

Filipino star Alex Eala reached the round of 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career as she stunned Swiatek in the third round and her reward is a four-place climb to a new career-high of No 28 while former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova’s run to the fourth round sees her up six places to No 32.

Former No 3 Maria Sakkari is also +6 to No 37 while Mccartney Kessler is +11 to No 46 with Viktorija Golubic one place behind her after jumping 15 places.

Daria Snigur is +21 to a new high of No 56, Ashlyn Krueger +36 to No 66, Claire Liu +37 to No 109.

But the biggest success stories at Wimbledon 2026 came from Mananchaya Sawangkaew as the Thai player came through qualifying and went on to reach the round of 32, earning a 48-place surge to No 116 while fellow qualifier Tyra Grant from Italy jumped 32 places to No 140 after a run to the round of 64.

The Losers

Diana Shnaider reached the semi-final of the French Open, but lost in the round of 64 at Wimbledon and is -3 to No 18 while Emma Raducanu has escaped with “just” a five-place drop to No 38 after she was forced to miss the tournament due to a stress fracture in her leg.

You have to scroll to outside the top 50 for big droppers with Elisabetta Cocciaretto down 22 places to No 68 and Ludmilla Samsonova – a quarter-finalist last year – dropping 28 spots to No 69.

Solana Sierra reached the fourth round as a lucky loser in 2025, but she exited in the second round this year, resulting in a 27-place drop to No 83. Laura Siegemund – another quarter-finalist in 2025 – is -45 to No 85.