Alex Eala told to copy Novak Djokovic as expert spots key change to unlock Grand Slam dream

Greg Rusedski believes that Alex Eala can take a leaf out of Novak Djokovic’s book when it comes to serving improvements.

In the Serbian’s early 20s, Djokovic’s serve was not the weapon it is today. Particularly during his short stint with coach Todd Martin in 2009-10, the Belgrade-born player struggled greatly with his first delivery.

However, for the past 10 years or so, Djokovic has become, arguably, the best spot server in the game, even if his speeds rarely get above 125mph.

The 24-time major winner’s serve has gone through multiple iterations before settling on the finished article. Now, former British No 1 Rusedski thinks Eala can make some tweaks to her serve, too.

Statistics show that Eala’s serve is well outside the top 50 but her fighting spirit, return game, and groundstrokes have propelled her into the top 30 in the rankings.

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Eala enjoyed her best Grand Slam to date by reaching the last 16 of Wimbledon, where she lost in three sets to Jasmine Paolini on Monday.

And while there are huge positives to take from this run, which included a comprehensive win over defending champion Iga Swiatek, Rusedski feels the serve needs to become a weapon.

He said on the latest episode of Off Court, “No question she can add more power but also she had some strapping on the elbow, so that was a little bit disconcerting.

“She doesn’t make any excuses, she’s in the Rafael Nadal mould, and I like her. She’s a great competitor, with great returns and groundstrokes. But I look at her serve and I feel she can loosen up the wrist position a little bit like Novak Djokovic.

“I feel like she can get the throwing position a little bit better. She’s got a good swing on the serve but she needs to find that balance of when and when not to hit it. She’s got to put more reps in and just make a slight tweak in the technique. It’s not too much to do.”

Eala made it to the second week of a major for the first time after beating Renata Zarazua, Serena Williams’ conqueror Maya Joint, and Swiatek in a coming-of-age run.

The Filipino had enjoyed most of her success on hard court but after winning the title in Birmingham and having a deep run in Berlin, Rusedski thinks grass may be her best surface.

Moreover, the former US Open finalist thinks Eala has a chance of lifting the title at SW19 one day but her serve has to improve.

He added, “This will not be her last fourth round, and for me, Wimbledon is her best shot to go deep at a major and really have a chance to win it one day. But the serve needs to become a weapon, where she can get the first strike in after the serve.

“She has the knowledge of how to mix it but she needs a little more accuracy and power, and that will come in time.”

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