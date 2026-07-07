‘I am not happy’ – Novak Djokovic issues furious complaint during Wimbledon quarter-final

Novak Djokovic was caught remonstrating with Wimbledon officials during his quarter-final clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 39-year-old looked primed to advance to yet another Wimbledon semi-final after taking a marathon first set 7-6 (12-10) against his Canadian opponent on Tuesday evening.

The Serbian received treatment for a left calf problem towards the end of the first set but still got his nose out in front on Centre Court.

But the 25-year-old responded well and took the second 6-3, as Djokovic‘s consistency began to wane.

And soon after Auger-Aliassime levelled the match, tournament officials told the pair that the roof would be closed, even though it was around 7.40pm.

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Light did not appear to be an issue for either player, with the news certainly catching Djokovic off guard.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner was clearly not happy at the development. He claimed that the roof was closed at around 8.30pm earlier on in the tournament and they could have played another set before taking that course of action.

Djokovic was heard saying during the BBC’s coverage, “Why now? Why now? The other day you didn’t want to close it until like 8.20-8.30pm and now you want to close it? You don’t want to get to 8.30pm? It’s 7.40pm now. We can play a whole set outdoors. We are an outdoor tournament.

“With Jannik [Sinner], I don’t care what happens with his matches, I’m talking about our match right now. And you remember the first round? We didn’t close it [the roof] until like 8.20-8.30pm. Now you want to close it at 7.40pm?

“Where’s the consistency? You are so proud of your rules and you are not sticking to any kind of rules. You have no idea what the rule is.”

He added, “No, I am not happy!”

The contest resumed in the third set just before 8pm.

Incidentally, Djokovic does have a point as Wimbledon officials have repeatedly stressed in the past that the tournament is an outdoor event, rather than using the roof as much as possible.

Djokovic may also have been wary of the fact that his opponent has had a great deal of success on indoor courts.

Indeed, eight of his nine ATP Tour titles have come indoors. However, the delay may have disrupted the Canadian’s momentum.

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