Rising star Victoria Mboko’s debut campaign at the Australian Open came to an end in the fourth round as she was comfortably beaten by world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The 19-year-old Mboko was seeded 17th for her maiden appearance in the main draw at Melbourne Park and she beat Australian wildcard Emerson Jones and American Caty McNally in straight sets in the first two rounds.

She dropped her first set in the third round against 14th seed Clara Tauson as she secured a 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-3 win to set up a round of 16 showdown with two-time champion Sabalenka.

The top seed produced an emphatic display on the day as she won 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) for her 24th win in 25 matches at Melbourne Park, but the four-time Grand Slam winner had special praise for her opponent.

“What an incredible player for such a young age. It’s incredible to see these kids coming up on tour,” the 27-year-old stated.

“I can’t believe I say that, I feel like I’m a kid still but whatever. Incredible player. Pushed me really hard today.

“Super happy with the win. Once again in straight sets. She played incredible tennis. She pushed me so much. Happy to be through.”

WTA Ranking Points Earned By Mboko

Players earn 240 points for reaching the round of 16 at Grand Slams, but they also have to defend points from the corresponding period 12 months ago as the WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system.

So while Mboko picked up 240 points, she also dropped 81 points from her Petit-Bourg and Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open title runs on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour in 2025.

It means she added only 159 points to her current tally, taking her to 2,606 points, which is good enough for a three-place jump to a new career-high of No 13 in the Live Rankings.

However, with several players below her still in action, she could still drop down.

Prize Money Earned

Mboko’s career prize money earnings were $1,797,098 before the tournament with $290,500 of that added in the first few weeks of 2026.

The teenager has earned another A$480,000 ($323,088) for her run to the last 16 to break through the $2m mark in career earnings.

Mboko will next be in action at the Abu Dhabi Open where she is scheduled to be seeded sixth in her debut campaign at the WTA 500 event in the Middle East.