Carlos Alcaraz was forced to pull out of the 2026 Barcelona Open due to a wrist injury, and the Spanish icon may need to take a harsh but important lesson from the setback.

The world No 2 was due to face Tomas Machac in his second round match in Barcelona on Thursday, but the tournament’s biggest star pulled out on Wednesday after undergoing a test on his right wrist and cancelling his scheduled practice session.

At a press conference, Alcaraz confirmed his withdrawal and shared the concerning news that his injury was “more serious” than anticipated.

“It’s a more serious injury than we all expected, and I have to listen to my body so it doesn’t affect me in the future,” he said during the press conference. “With great sadness, I have to return home and recover as quickly as possible for the upcoming tournaments.”

Alcaraz suffered the injury on Tuesday during his opening match at the ATP 500 event — a 6-4, 6-2 win against Otto Virtanen.

When leading 5-4 in the first set, Alcaraz called for the tournament physio and received treatment on his right wrist and forearm area during the changeover. He was heard telling the physio he had felt a “sharp” pain and that he was experiencing discomfort when he hit forehands.

Alcaraz being forced out of Barcelona is a blow in itself, but his revelation about the seriousness of the injury means it could have far more significant consequences.

ATP Tour News

Carlos Alcaraz makes telling Barcelona Open decision after physio advice on injury scare

Carlos Alcaraz makes ‘rest’ admission as busy schedule starts to take its toll

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

While any injury can be considered unfortunate, this untimely setback may force Alcaraz to re-evaluate his approach to scheduling during the clay-court season.

The Madrid Masters, which is the biggest tournament in Alcaraz’s home nation, is set to begin in less than a week, and the Spaniard’s participation is now far from certain.

Alcaraz is then due to play at the Italian Open — another prestigious Masters 1000 event — which will be held from 5 to 17 May.

The clay-court season concludes with the second Grand Slam tournament of the year: the French Open, where main draw action begins on 24 May.

It is a gruelling task to play a clay-court schedule of Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome and the French Open — particularly since Madrid and Rome were both expanded from one-week to become 12-day events.

Alcaraz’s desire to play on home soil in both Barcelona and Madrid is entirely understandable, but the calendar arguably makes this too demanding if he has already competed in Monte Carlo.

The seven-time major champion’s win over Virtanen was his sixth match in just eight days after his run to the Monte Carlo Masters final last week.

While the Barcelona Open is a prestigious tournament, it is a level below Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, and its position between Monte Carlo and Madrid is a period where Alcaraz could take a much-needed opportunity to rest — something his biggest rival, Jannik Sinner, is currently doing.

Barcelona is, therefore, the obvious clay-court event for Alcaraz to sacrifice. After his match on Tuesday, Alcaraz acknowledged this himself.

“I’m not afraid to say that maybe this week is the one where I should rest,” he admitted. “We played a Masters 1000 tournament the first week, then we have Madrid and Rome and then Roland Garros.”

The warning signs about this part of the calendar were there for Alcaraz last year, when he won the Monte Carlo Masters before suffering an injury in the Barcelona final that forced him out of Madrid.

The hope for Alcaraz and his fans is that his wrist injury does not cost him another chance to play in Madrid this year, or worse, impact his French Open hopes.

READ NEXT: ATP Madrid Open 2026 Entry List: Alcaraz set to star; will Sinner, Djokovic & Draper play?

