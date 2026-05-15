The sponsors of the Internationaux de Strasbourg have made a financial commitment of $1,206,446 for the 2026 edition of the tournament and the title winner will go home with a handy first-prize cheque.

The Strasbourg event is the last WTA 500 tournament on the calendar before the French Open and this year’s main draw will feature Victoria Mboko, Iva Jovic, Madison Keys, Leylah Fernandez, Emma Raducanu and Lois Boisson.

This year marks the 40th edition of the tournament as it made its debut during the 1987 season and past winners of the singles titles include former world No 1s Steffi Graf, Jennifer Capriati, Lindsay Davenport, Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber.

The two most recent winners are Grand Slam champions Madison Keys, who won the tournament in 2024, while Elena Rybakina lifted the trophy 12 months ago.

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Rybakina, though, won’t return to defend her title in the southeastern French city, leaving Keys as the only former champion in the 2026 line-up.

Rising star Mboko will headline the tournament as she is the highest-ranked player in the draw while the likes of Jovic, Keys and Fernandez will also be seeded.

Ranking Points On Offer

The Strasbourg event is a WTA 500 tournament (previously WTA Tier II and WTA Premier) and the tournament winner earns 500 ranking points, but that doesn’t mean that full total will be added to their rankings tally.

The WTA uses a 52-week cumulative, rolling system for the rankings and players have to defend points they earned from the corresponding event/period 12 months ago.

Example: Liudmila Samsonova finished runner-up to Rybakina in 2025 and earned 325 points. She will drop those points at the start of this year’s event, but will then earn points for every round win in the 2026 edition.

Should she lose in the quarter-final, where you only get 108 points, she will finish the tournament on -217 points.

Points Breakdown

Champion: 500

Runner-up: 325

Semi-finalists: 195

Quarter-finalists: 108

Second round: 60

First round: 1

Even though Rybakina is not playing, she will still drop the 500 points from her title run last year.

Other players who feature in the 2026 line-up who have notable points to defend from the same period 12 months ago include Maya Joint (250), Cristian, Jaqueline (163), Emma Raducanu (60), Wang Xinyu (60), Ann Li (54), and Hailey Baptiste (30).

Prize Money On Offer

According to the WTA website, the 2026 Strasbourg champion will go home with a cheque of $185,507 (€161,310), up from the $164,002 that Rybakina picked up last year.

Champion: €161,310 ($188,135)

Runner-up: €99,565 ($114,500)

Semi-finalists: €57,395 ($66,004)

Quarter-finalists: €30,495 ($35,000)

Second round: €15,690 ($18,354)

First round: €11,309 ($13,005)